Dr. Marion Elizabeth Primas, Ph.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

The first black valedictorian of her high school graduating class, it was clear Dr. Primas was destined for success at an early age in Chicago, Illinois. One of her first professional positions after earning her degree was as an Assistant Professor at Howard University, where she taught psychology and abnormal psychology classes before being recruited to the National Institutes of Health. While working at NIH, she was one of the first female black women to speak at international meetings.



Having spent over forty six years of experience with the United States Department of Health Resources, Dr. Primas was responsible for counseling and advising women on general health and mental health issues. Having authored multiple articles and contributed a chapter in two books, Marion has delivered numerous scientific presentations worldwide on women's health and aging. By devoting her life and her career to helping others, she has traveled the world conducting presentations in countries such as Germany, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Mexico, Ireland, Holland, Greece, and Belgium.



In spite of her schedule slowing down post-retirement, Dr. Primas has no intention of stopping anytime soon and she continues to stay active in the field. Looking into the future, she hopes to publish books on women's health, and to attend more international meetings on the subjects of healthcare and mental health. Dr. Primas will be traveling to Korea soon, where she is anticipating learning the native culture and traditions. Dr. Primas will be traveling to Korea soon, where she is anticipating learning the native culture and traditions.



To further advance her professional career, Dr. Primas is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the Gerontological Society. Past Member and contributor with the Psychogeriatric Association, Dr. Primas is also a Past Member of the American Psychological Association. Presently, Dr. Primas has contributed to the Disabled Veterans Association, Paralyzed Veterans of America Haiti Relief, UNICEF, the Humane Society, Doctors Without Borders, and is passionate about organizations which assist in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.



In recognition of her long legacy of professional achievements, Marion has appeared in a number of print publications, such as Pro- Files Magazine and Who's Who Publishers' "Top 101 Industry Experts". Dr. Primas was also honored with the title Woman of the Year from the American Biographical Association in 2009, and the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award from Worldwide Who's Who in 2012, as well as her recognition as a Lifetime Pinnacle Professional with Continental Who's Who.



A specialist in her industry, when asked her advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. Primas emphasized the importance of seeking advanced degrees in the fields for which you are passionate about. Dr. Primas hopes to see more minorities earn formal educations and to take careers in all areas of healthcare, and plans on giving back to her local community. When she is not working, Dr. Primas enjoys crocheting, playing the piano, watching classic movies, reading, and spending time with her dogs.



Early in her career, Marion attained her Ph.D. in Human Development from the University of Maryland, as well as a Master's Degree in Experimental Psychology from Howard University. In her previous years, Dr. Primas obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Experimental Psychology from Morgan State University.

