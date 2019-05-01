Dr. Mark McClellan, Three CEOs Join HT4M Board Of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mark McClellan (Director of Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University), Manik Bhat (CEO, Healthify), Tim Petrikin (CEO, Ampersand Health), and Adam Kaufman (CEO, Canary Health) have joined HT4M's (HealthTech 4 Medicaid) Board of Directors.

HT4M , a program of the nonprofit Public Health Institute , launched in November 2018 to radically change the pace of innovation in Medicaid, improving quality and access to care for vulnerable populations. "HT4M is connecting the best and brightest innovators to bring effective technology to Medicaid enrollees. I'm honored to serve on the board of HT4M," said Kaufman.

HT4M events to date include the Innovators Breakfast at the National Association of Medicaid Directors Annual meeting, The Future of Medicaid Innovation Forum during J.P. Morgan Healthcare week, and Medicaid: The Growth Market during the Health Evolution Summit.

"There's a lot of work to be done to better support Medicaid enrollees and I'm humbled to join the HT4M board to help lead this effort. I believe these passionate organizations can affect sustainable change," said Bhat. HT4M has 40+ members and membership is currently open. HT4M also receives guidance from an expert council of 20+ health care leaders.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside HT4M's leadership. Focused collaboration amongst policymakers, managed care organizations, providers and innovators exponentially increases the power to improve the health and lives of vulnerable populations," said Petrikin.

Healthcare isn't designed for Medicaid, despite Medicaid serving 75 million people and costing $600 billion annually. Medicaid's unique needs will remain unmet until all stakeholders can work together. HT4M is also creating a Medicaid Directors Council and a Patient & Family Council. Additionally, HT4M is forging collaborative partnerships with industry trade organizations and nonprofit peers.

"Mark, Tim, Adam, and Manik have all shown time and again their commitment to our mission. Their compassion and respect for Medicaid enrollees is inspiring. I look forward to working with each of them," said Acting Executive Director , Adimika Arthur.

HT4M is dedicated to supporting innovation in Medicaid. Our vision is to improve quality and access to care for Medicaid enrollees. We bring payers, providers, patients, policy makers and innovators to a communal table, collaborating to forge innovative solutions that solve real problems faced by Medicaid enrollees and those who serve them.

