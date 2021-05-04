Dr. Marty Becker Joins Companion Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companion , the startup that has built a machine learning and computer vision-enabled dog training device, today announced that it has tapped Dr. Marty Becker to join its advisory board. Dr. Becker has spent his life working toward better health for pets and the people who love them, which aligns perfectly with Companion's vision to expand access to high quality dog training.

"We are delighted and honored to have Dr. Becker joining our Advisory Board," said Companion Founder & CEO John Honchariw. "He's been one of the most public leaders and advocates for pet behavioral health, and we're excited to have him in this supportive role as we continue to develop ways to optimally understand and help our dogs."

Dr. Becker, known to many as "America's Veterinarian" from his 17 years as Contributing Veterinarian on Good Morning America, brings a wealth of knowledge on pets' behavioral health that will help inform how Companion continues to refine the ways its dog training device and accompanying service operate. He is also the founder of Fear Free, which works to prevent and alleviate fear, anxiety, and stress in pets. Companion has already shown great promise alleviating the effects of separation anxiety, which affects as many as 30 million dogs in the US, and Dr. Becker will help the company continue to develop solutions to these issues. This guidance could not come at a better time as many dogs have joined families during the pandemic, and there is a looming separation anxiety crisis as people return to in-person work and leave pets at home.

"I am excited to get involved with such a pioneering company in a space I've been passionate about my entire life," said Dr. Becker. "Companion is revolutionizing how technology can not only help humans, but dogs as well. Their product enables more pets than ever before to gain access to excellent and engaging training, which helps build and foster better communication with their owners. This sets up pets and owners to form better bonds and helps pets be more resilient in the face of this transition from having their owners home round-the-clock to spending much more time apart."

Companion is currently offering sign ups for their product, which includes personalized guidance from a Companion Coach -- typically a service dog trainer -- via video and an app. With Dr. Becker joining the Advisory Board, Companion is in a better position than ever to pursue its mission of delivering high-quality training to more pets than ever.

Companion develops technology and services to engage dogs with foundational training using machine learning, computer vision, top tier coaching and state of the art reward-based training. Our products and services create high-quality solutions to the most pressing dog training and welfare issues for consumers. The Companion team includes world-class technologists, animal welfare experts, researchers, and entrepreneurs. We've partnered with leading experts such as Mars Petcare and the San Francisco SPCA, cutting edge technologies from Google, and distinguished venture investors to bring a new category of products to the world.

