Dr. Marty J. Harderson, DDS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CLARKSVILLE, Ark., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Marty J. Harderson, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Dental Professional for his outstanding work ethic in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his unwavering devotion as a Dentist at his Private Practice.

Leading an impressive career for 30 years, Dr. Harderson is a renowned dentist proudly serving the Johnson and Madison Counties of Arkansas. He began his career in Leachville and after twenty years, he opened an office in Clarksville. Offering his vast expertise, Dr. Harderson provides a wide range of high-quality services including restorative, implants, prosthodontics, and oral surgery. In addition to his Clarksville office, he operates a satellite office, where he provides dentistry services for half price.



Dr. Harderson has been venerated by his patients for communicating effectively and using educational models. He is a compassionate dentist, performing mission work in St. Martin, Mexico, and Jonesville, VA. As a testament to his success, the Academy of General Dentistry bestowed him with the Outstanding Achievement Award.



Before starting his distinguished career, Dr. Harderson graduated from the College of the Ozarks where he obtained an undergraduate degree. Later, he went on to receive his medical degree from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry. Additionally, he has attained valuable knowledge and experience in orthodontics.



A front runner in his field, Dr. Harderson remains abreast of the latest dental developments. He maintains active memberships with the American Dental Association, the Arkansas Dental Association, and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.



When he is not practicing medicine, Dr. Harderson is a musician and enjoys playing the guitar, violin, mandolin, and bass.



A family man, Dr. Harderson has one son Gabriel and three grandchildren Kylee, Brakeless, and Wyatt.



