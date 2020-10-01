Dr. Marty Makary to Deliver Keynote Speech at NAWC Annual Water Summit on October 20

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Marty Makary, health policy expert and New York Times bestselling author will be the keynote speaker for The National Association of Water Companies' Virtual Water Summit scheduled for October 20 from 12 noon-5pm ET.

The NAWC Water Summit is the premier annual convening of water industry experts and executives. This year's summit, Navigating the Pandemic: Charting a Course for Tomorrow, will be completely virtual. Leading healthcare expert and renowned Johns Hopkins surgeon, Dr. Makary, will deliver the keynote presentation, addressing the future of healthcare and the importance of transparency in making the most informed decisions for our well-being during COVID-19.

"At a time when COVID-19 is ravaging our communities and challenging our industry, we think Dr. Makary's unique vantage point as a healthcare specialist will offer important insight for how to navigate this moment and how to plan for the months ahead," said NAWC President and CEO Robert F. Powelson. "We look forward to hearing Dr. Makary's perspective on the impact of COVID-19 thus far and how to think about where we go from here."

Makary has written for The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, TIME, Newsweek, and CNN, and appears on NBC and Fox News. He practices surgical oncology and gastrointestinal surgery at the Johns Hopkins Hospital and teaches public health policy at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He served in leadership roles at the United Nations World Health Organization for the Safe Surgery Saves Lives initiative and in 2018, Makary was elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

This year's summit offers a packed agenda with a dynamic lineup of panelists and moderators for the summit's five sessions and awards ceremony:



COVID-19: How is the regulated water industry meeting the challenge? Hear reflections and a look ahead from moderator, Commissioner Brandon Presley , Mississippi Public Service Commission and President of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and professional water company executive panelists Rob MacLean , Andy Gere , Nicki Taylor , and Colleen Arnold .

Navigating the world of water financing with Reese Tisdale , Ryan Connors and Julien Dumoulin-Smith .

COVID-19: Sharpening the Focus on ESG featuring panelists Lavanya Balakrishnan , Richard F. McMahon, Jr. , and Margie Flynn .

Successes and Challenges: How the Regulatory Landscape has Changed During COVID-19 featuring State Utility Commissioners Ryan Silvey , MaryAnna Holden , and Genevieve Shiroma .

Election 2020: Join political insiders, Philippe Reines and James Schultz for a look at the road leading up to the election and insights as to what will come in the first 100 days afterwards.

Living Water Award will be presented to the water professional who has made the largest contribution to community, industry or to environmental improvement.

For more information on the 2020 Virtual Water Summit and to register, please visit this link .

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Mike Horner at [email protected].

The National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) represents regulated water and wastewater companies. NAWC member companies provide 73 million Americans with safe and clean water service reliably and have an exceptional record of compliance with federal and state health and environmental regulations. Ensuring this high standard of quality requires extraordinary amounts of capital investment. NAWC estimates that its 10 largest members collectively invested nearly $3.7 billion in 2019 in their water and wastewater systems. For more information about NAWC, please visit NAWC.org or follow on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn .

