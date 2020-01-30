Dr. Mary Claire Haver Has Cracked The Menopause Weight Loss Code: 20,000 Students And It's Just The Beginning

"When we crossed the 20,000-student mark, I was astonished," Dr. Mary Claire notes, "The Galveston Diet is more than just a diet; it is a new way of life for many women. I created the program for women who are frustrated with menopausal and mid-life weight gain because I went through it and understood from experience how difficult it is to lose the weight. Going through menopause and perimenopause brings changes that can be a real struggle to adapt to. It is exciting to hear successful testimonials from our students. They are in control of their bodies and are seeing the results."

What makes The Galveston Diet different from other anti-inflammatory diets? Dr. Mary Claire has done the research and not only explains the science behind the method but takes the time to break down the medical terminology into applicable layman's terms. She believes in the power of nutrition to combat inflammation and highly recommends the unlimited benefits of Intermittent Fasting. To learn as much as she could about food and medical nutrition, she became certified in Culinary Medicine in 2019.

Enrollment for the online Signature Program has a one-time fee of $59 and includes 24/7 access to the curriculum, all led by Dr. Mary Claire. Including informational videos, comprehensive resources, and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. The program is self-paced and has over five weeks of meal plans, shopping guides, and includes a mindfulness component. To learn more about The Galveston Diet, visit YouTube/TheGalvestonDietIntro or www.galvestondiet.com.

About

Dr. Mary Claire Haver is the founder and creator of The Galveston Diet, the first and only nutrition program in the world created by a Female OBGYN, designed for women in menopause. The Galveston Diet is dedicated to helping women reach their health and wellness goals through an anti-inflammatory approach to nutrition.

Pinterest: @thegalvestondiet

Facebook: @TheGalvestonDiet

Instagram: @thegalvestondiet

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MaryClaireHaverMDTheGalvestonDiet

Contact

Jennifer Pearson

917.593.8898

Jen@jenpearson.com

SOURCE The Galveston Diet

Related Links

www.galvestondiet.com

