Dr. Mary Gillam, Air Force Veteran and TV Host Wins Three Telly Awards

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mary M. Gillam, a former federal government senior executive, retired Air Force Colonel, entrepreneur, and the host of the local television show, Leadership Table Talk has won three 2020 Telly Awards. Celebrating its 41st anniversary, the Telly awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. With over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks.

Dr. Mary Gillam Dr. Mary Gillam

Dr. Gillam, a career information technology and leadership expert was honored for her television segment, Leadership Table Talk: Going Inside the White House Communications Agency (WHCA) with retired Air Force Colonel Michael Black. Throughout the interview (which is available on You Tube), Colonel Black, former WHCA Commander provided audiences worldwide with a first-hand perspective on what it takes to lead at this one-of-a-kind white house organization. Filmed at the Fairfax Public Access television and radio station, Dr. Gillam was honored to work with the producer, Lisa Clark and their team.

For her work, Dr. Gillam earned one silver award and two bronze awards in the following categories:

Silver Winner – People's Telly Award for TV Programs/Segments

Bronze Winner – Telly Award for General Education

Bronze Winner – Telly Award for General Motivational

"Having served our country and worked in senior leadership positions for many years, I am passionate about helping people to grow and developed their leadership skills and talents. By interviewing leaders from government, military, corporations, colleges, and nonprofits, I am able to provide audiences with a diverse leadership perspective from across the globe. I am honored to receive this recognition," said Dr. Gillam.

For more information on Dr. Gillam, visit https://www.drmarygillam.com

Media Contact:

Dr. Mary Gillam

571-477-5005

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Mary M. Gillam