Dr. Matthew Jenkins To Be Interviewed At The LA Times Festival of Books

CARSON, Calif., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Jenkins, DVM, author of Positive Possibilities: My Game Plan for Success, a Living Legacy Series, will be interviewed at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. He is presenting his autobiography, and will discuss the book at the event, held at The University of Southern California (USC). This is an unprecedented opportunity for those in attendance to meet this living legend. The Los Angeles community and the surrounding states will share a long-awaited moment to hear his personal history.This is a time for youth to get close to a legend that has changed history, but even more importantly, how to become a history maker. Now this author presents various steps to his game plan for success, including future generations to help close the racial divide.

In this autobiographical account, Dr. Jenkins shares his life as a boy in Alabama, with nine siblings and a single mother. His brilliant young father, a farmer, has just died of a heart attack. His mother teaches him discipline, respect and humility. She insists on the importance of hard work from each of the children-- initiative, education, and giving back to the community. Matthew accepts these principles into his young life and builds a work ethic that propels him forward all of his 85 years.

In the beginning, he sets out to defy the lack of education and decay usually found in African-American communities. He leaves home and studies veterinary medicine at Tuskegee University in Alabama and serves his country as a US Air Force officer. He later turns to real estate with passion and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Recognized for his undaunting motivation and thrifty lifestyle, he purchases one small mobile home park in Compton, CA, and against all odds, turns it into a thriving, affordable housing community. All of the future parks he purchases across the nation are branded by attracting families, adding trees, pools, parks, playgrounds, and rules. This brings him to the multi-millionaire and innovator status he finds himself today, a living legend from our time—especially when there is a dearth of idealism for accomplishment and sharing.

At the start of his veterinary practice, Jenkins turns to an intuitive unlikelihood, a declaration of sacrifice. He vows to build a big, well-operated, most needed, after-hour animal clinic by "being available to work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for seven years." His 24/7 Plan worked. It now serves as proof that his plan works, regardless of the industry. He will share this game plan with others to create worldwide benefits and peace.

Matthew Jenkins, DVM, is a veterinarian, Air Force veteran, entrepreneur, philanthropist and also a cultural leader. After receiving his doctoral degree in veterinary medicine from Tuskegee in 1957, Jenkins was directly instrumental in the development of a rabies eradication program in Greenland while serving in the U.S. Air Force. In the 1970s, he began the pursuit of his business interests, and by turning corporate real estate into residential communities, became very successful. He also served as the Interim President of his alma mater, Tuskegee University, for a year.

Along with his wife Roberta, he's been incredibly influential in the higher education of African-American students. His wife, Roberta, who is also a Tuskegee alumnus, and he are very proud of their accomplishments, and especially their three children, and six grandchildren.

