Dr. Matthew Kalady Joins Activ Surgical Advisory Board

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Kalady, a proven expert and leader in the field of colorectal surgery, join our Advisory Board," said Todd Usen, Chief Executive Officer, Activ Surgical. "He is a highly regarded surgeon focused on providing best-in-class patient care and dedicated to improving patient outcomes, which is directly aligned with our corporate mission. His expertise will be invaluable to Activ Surgical in providing insights on the use of our products in colorectal surgery, which is one of our initial areas of focus as we move toward commercial availability of our first product, ActivSight."

Dr. Kalady is board certified by the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgeons and the American Board of Surgery. A longtime expert in colorectal surgery, he currently serves as Chief of the Colon and Rectal Surgery Division at the Ohio State University College of Medicine and was previously Vice-Chairman of the Department of Colorectal Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic. He joined the Cleveland Clinic in 2006, and held a variety of leadership roles there, including Co-director of the Comprehensive Colorectal Cancer Program; Director for the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer Team; Director for the Sanford R. Weiss, MD, Center for Hereditary Colorectal Neoplasia; James Church, MD, and Edward J. Bartolo, Jr. Family Endowed Chair in Colorectal Surgery; and Professor of Surgery.

"I'm excited to join the respected group of clinicians and experts on Activ Surgical's Advisory Board, and I look forward to working with Todd and the leadership team," said Dr. Matthew Kalady. "I am confident that Activ Surgical's innovative platform and collaborative approach will not only improve patient outcomes and safety, but revolutionize the surgical field."

In addition to these leadership roles, Dr. Kalady is a National Cancer Institute/National Institutes of Health-funded researcher in colorectal cancer genetics. He has authored more than 200 peer-reviewed publications and has served as an editor for colorectal surgery textbooks. He is a member of the American Surgical Association, the Society of Clinical Surgery and the Commission on Cancer, and serves as Chair of the International Society for Gastrointestinal Hereditary Tumours (InSiGHT). He is also a fellow of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, as well as the American College of Surgeons. He serves on the editorial boards of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum, Annals of Surgery and British Journal of Surgery. Dr. Kalady earned his M.D from the Duke University School of Medicine and completed his surgical residency and a research fellowship at Duke University Medical Center. Additionally, he completed a colorectal surgery residency at the Cleveland Clinic. He also holds a B.A. from Harvard University.

Dr. Kalady joins the following esteemed individuals on the Activ Surgical Advisory Board:

Dr. Uma Duvvuri, Director of Robotic Head & Neck Surgery; Assistant Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, UPMC.

John Galeotti, PhD., Director of the Biomedical Image Guidance Laboratory, Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

Dr. Adrian Park, Chairman of the Department of Surgery, Anne Arundel Medical Center; Professor of Surgery, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Vipul Patel, Medical Director, Global Robotics Institute, Advent Health; Founding member of Society of Robotics Surgery.

Dr. Steven Schwaitzberg, Professor and Chairman – Department of Surgery, University at Buffalo.

Dr. Erik Wilson, Medical Director of Bariatric Surgery, Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center; Professor in the Department of Surgery, University of Texas Medical School at Houston; Director, Minimally Invasive Surgeons of Texas (MIST).

About Activ Surgical

Activ Surgical , the company that completed the world's first autonomous robotic surgery of soft tissue, is building hardware-agnostic surgical software that allows surgical systems to collaborate with surgeons. Activ Surgical's patent-protected surgical software platform reduces unintended and preventable surgical complications by enhancing a surgeon's intra-operative decision making. Activ Surgical is privately held, and backed by DNS Capital, GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), Artis Ventures, Tao Capital Partners, LRVHealth, Rising Tide VC, SONY Innovation Fund and 8VC. More information can be found at www.activsurgical.com .

