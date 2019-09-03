Dr. Maximilian Muenke, FACMG Named CEO of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG)

Recognized as a highly acclaimed physician-scientist and dedicated clinical and research mentor, Dr. Muenke brings more than three decades of experience to the ACMG, including 10 years on the faculty of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. Since 2000, Dr. Muenke has served as Senior Investigator, Head of the Human Development Section, and Chief of the Medical Genetics Branch at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The focus of his laboratory's research has been on the delineation and identification of the underlying causes of craniofacial and related anomalies in humans including holoprosencephaly as well as Muenke syndrome, a relatively common craniosynostosis syndrome. Dr. Muenke is passionate about training the next generation of leaders in the field of genetics and genomic medicine. He has directed medical genetics training since 1994, first at the University of Pennsylvania and then at the NIH, where he is the Director of the NIH Medical Genetics and Genomic Medicine Residency and Fellowship Training Programs.

Dr. Muenke will join ACMG as CEO on October 7. He will work closely with the College's current executive director, Michael S. Watson, MS, PhD, FACMG, and the ACMG/ACMGF Board leadership to ensure a smooth transition when Dr. Watson departs ACMG at the end of 2019.

"I am honored to join the ACMG and look forward to working with the talented staff, the President, members of the ACMG Board, and all of those involved in the field throughout the country and the world," said Dr. Muenke. "I am a firm believer in the mission of the ACMG and am extremely enthusiastic that we can work together to further benefit our community of healthcare practitioners and laboratory specialists in countless ways. Genetics and genomics is ever-changing and becoming increasingly ubiquitous in medicine and society; the ACMG plays a critical role in supporting best practices in diverse settings."

ACMG President Tony R. Gregg, MD, MBA, FACMG, FACOG said, "We believe Dr. Muenke will be an ideal leader to take the helm at this pivotal time in the integration of medical genetics into all of healthcare and to lead the College as we embark upon an ambitious new strategic plan. Dr. Muenke is the perfect package. He is a clinician with many years of experience, an accomplished researcher, and he has an outstanding track record in education. He is a proven leader of the highest character."

Dr. Muenke earned his MD degree at the Free University of Berlin School of Medicine, Germany in 1979. After his residency in pediatrics at the Christian-Albrechts University in Kiel, Germany and a postdoctoral fellowship in human genetics at Yale University, he completed a clinical genetics fellowship at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He is board certified in clinical genetics, clinical cytogenetics and clinical molecular genetics by the American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics.

Among his many accomplishments and honors, Dr. Muenke has served as a reviewer for several research funding entities, a scientific advisor to multiple programs and organizations, and as a reviewer and editor for numerous medical and scientific journals. From 2013-2017, he was the founding editor-in-chief of Molecular Genetics and Genomic Medicine and he currently serves as editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Medical Genetics Part A and Part C. Dr. Muenke has received merit awards from the NHGRI and the NIH Office of the Director—both recognizing his work in the training of future geneticists—three NHGRI GREAT (Genome Recognition Employee Accomplishments and Talents) Awards, the Lifetime Achievement Award in Medical Genetics from the African Society of Human Genetics and the NIH Director's Award for establishing The International Summit in Human Genetics and Genomics. In 2019, Dr. Muenke was awarded the Samuel Pruzansky Memorial Lecture Award from the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation.

