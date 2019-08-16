Dr. Michael Kaminer Presented Soliton RAP for Cellulite at Key Dermatology Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"), today announced that Dr. Michael Kaminer presented and discussed the company's Rapid Acoustic Pulse technology ("RAP") for the treatment of cellulite at the Controversies and Conversations Symposium, August 9-11, 2019 in San Francisco.

Dr. Kaminer presented the audience of practicing dermatologists and plastic surgeons an overview of the "acoustic subcision" generated by RAP treatments. He discussed the dose ranging effect with RAP indicating an increased effect from longer treatments with the device. He explained that subcision of the hardened septa is the most effect way to eliminate the dimples and ridges associated with cellulite.

Dr. Chris Capelli, President, CEO and co-founder of Soliton, commented, "Dr. Kaminer is one of three founding physicians at SkinCare Physicians in Chestnut Hill, MA. He is one of our country's preeminent dermatologists, cosmetic surgeons and researchers. He chairs the Soliton Scientific Advisory Board and has led multiple clinical trials exploring the use of our RAP technology. We are honored to have Michael present his thoughts to the symposium attendees."

Dr. Kaminer stated: "Having led the clinical development of Cellfina, the only treatment with FDA clearance for producing long-term reduction of cellulite, I am particularly aware of the unmet need in the treatment of cellulite. Having a non-invasive alternative treatment with lasting results could provide a real benefit for patients while also expanding the breadth of services offered by clinicians."

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology in preclinical testing, including the potential to assist existing fat reduction technology in the reduction of fat as well as improving the appearance of cellulite by creating mechanical stress at the cellular level and inducing significant collagen growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of Soliton's acoustic shockwave device to generate acoustic subcision and the impact of acoustic subcision on cellulite. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2018 we filed with the SEC and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

