Dr. Michael Siropaides Joins Modern Heart & Vascular Institute

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Heart and Vascular Institute welcomes Michael Siropaides, MD to the team. Dr. Siropaides has been practicing cardiovascular medicine for thirty-plus years. His energy and passion for patient care is unmatched. He is ready to see all patients at his new location in Humble, Texas.

Cardiologists at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Areas of Expertise for Michael Siropaides, MD:

- Hypertension

- Hyperlipidemia

- Diabetes

- Heart Valve Disease

- Heart Palpitations

- Coronary Artery Disease

- Cardiovascular Stress Test

- Congestive Heart Failure

- Pulmonary Hypertension

- Cardiac Imaging

- Any Many More...

Board Certifications:

- Cardiovascular Disease

- Internal Medicine

Verified Patient Testimonial (Healthgrades):

"Dr. Siropaides is the best! He has been our cardiologist for 30 years! He also treats many of our family members. Not only are his credentials excellent, he is a great doctor. He takes the time to answer all questions, discuss matters with you, and includes you in your treatment plan. We are not just names to Dr. Siropaides - we are people, and he truly cares about all of his patients."

For comprehensive cardiovascular care, contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online today. Same-day appointments are available to suit your needs. The majority of insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.

Website: www.modernheartandvascular.com

Modern Cardiovascular Care for Modern Patients Using Modern Technology

Contact:

Michael Siropaides, MD, FACC

Phone: 832-644-8930

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

dr-michael-siropaides-and-dr-rajiv.jpg

Dr. Michael Siropaides and Dr. Rajiv Agarwal

Cardiologists at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Related Links

Book Appointment Here

SOURCE Modern Heart and Vascular Institute