Dr. Mike Releases Limited Edition Merchandise -- 100% of Proceeds Go to Americares

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikhail Varshavski, the primary care physician and renowned social media influencer known as "Dr. Mike," announced that he will release limited-edition merchandise for a two-week period beginning Sunday, April 18.

One hundred percent of net proceeds from the merchandise, which include T-shirts, hoodies, stickers, and mugs, will go to Americares , a health-focused relief and development organization that saves lives and improves health for people affected by poverty or disaster.

"This has been highly requested from my audience," said Varshavski, who recently surpassed seven million YouTube subscribers and boasts over 16 million followers to his various platforms.

Varshavski also had input into the design of the merchandise. Particularly noteworthy are those items featuring the words "Chest compressions, chest compressions, chest compressions," his mantra when actors in TV medical dramas immediately (and incorrectly) perform defibrillation in response to cardiac events.

"I have it on my shirts because it encourages people to do hands-only CPR and save lives," he said. "My own followers have told me they've been able to spring into action, based on this slogan."

You can check out the inventory at https://doctormikestore.com/

Varshavski has partnered with Americares since 2017. Notably, he volunteered at the Americares Family Clinic in El Salvador for two weeks, as detailed on his YouTube and Instagram feeds.

"I think they do amazing work during a time where we need medical aid not only here in the United States but across the world," he said. "They run free clinics here in the U.S. and support thousands of others around the world. I've seen first-hand how amazing they are and what they do, and how dedicated their staff is. Our message is aligned: Health is first. Before you do anything else, health needs to be first."

About Doctor Mike Media: Doctor Mike Media is a health & lifestyle organization launched by Dr. Mike Varshavski. With over 16 million social media followers, Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, commonly known as "Doctor Mike" is a multifaceted board-certified family medicine physician, media personality, educator, writer, and philanthropist. He has also made appearances and consulted on CNN, ABC and Fox News, and served as a regular contributor to publications including Women's Health, Men's Health, Reader's Digest, the American Academy of Family Physicians Blog and MedPageToday.

SOURCE Doctor Mike Media

Related Links

https://doctormikestore.com

