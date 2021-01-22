Dr. Mike Varshavski, Bioderma, Martha Stewart, and Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali secure $600,000 in skincare products for frontline healthcare professionals

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mike Varshavski, working in concert with the cosmeceutical company Bioderma, Martha Stewart, and Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, has distributed over $600,000 of skincare products to healthcare professionals working the frontlines in the coronavirus pandemic at four New York City-area hospitals.

Nearly 50,000 products have been doled out to workers at NYU Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, Atlantic Health System, and Stony Brook Hospital, all of whom Varshavski labeled "healthcare heroes" whose skin has "taken a beating from constant washing and disinfecting" as well as round-the-clock mask usage.

"Knowing how overworked and beaten down front-line health workers have been during the pandemic, it's truly remarkable to be able to give back on such a large scale," said Varshavski, a primary care physician and high-profile social media influencer. "While a quality skin-care product alone won't fill the void created by this pandemic, if it can put a smile on a healthcare worker's face or just make their day a little easier -- even if for a second -- it's a worthwhile endeavor."

Stewart said it was her way to offer "heartfelt thanks" to frontline medical personnel and added, "Hopefully soon we'll be on top of this awful COVID-19 pandemic."

Dr. Bhanusali, a New York-based dermatologist, called the work being done by healthcare professionals during the pandemic "inspiring" and the donation "a small token of our appreciation."

"I've never been so thankful to be part of the healthcare field," he said.

Varshavski said representatives from Bioderma, a French company that specializes in dermatological products, first broached the idea of the donation in early fall, and that things proceeded from there.

"They wanted to help healthcare heroes," he said.

About Doctor Mike Media: Doctor Mike Media is a health and lifestyle organization launched by Dr. Mike Varshavski. With over 13 million social media followers, Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, commonly known as "Doctor Mike" is a multifaceted board-certified family medicine physician, media personality, educator, writer, and philanthropist. He has also made appearances and consulted on CNN, ABC and Fox News, and served as a regular contributor to publications including Women's Health, Men's Health, Reader's Digest, the American Academy of Family Physicians Blog and MedPageToday.

