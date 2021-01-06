Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan Joins Blue Shield of California's Board of Directors

Dr. Minter-Jordan is president and CEO of DentaQuest Partnership for Oral Health Advancement and Catalyst Institute, a nonprofit organization working to improve overall health of individuals, families and communities through better oral health. She also co-founded the Community Care Collaborative, the nation's largest Medicaid Accountable Care Organization comprised of 19 Federally-Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) in Massachusetts serving over 100,000 patients.

"My passion lies with community health and the key role it plays in the American health system, which is also at the heart of Blue Shield of California's nonprofit mission," Dr. Minter-Jordan said. "I'm honored to join Blue Shield's board of directors and help transform our healthcare system into one that delivers high-quality care that's sustainably affordable for everyone."

Her appointment follows last fall's election of Kristina (Kris) Leslie as the first woman to chair the health plan's board. Blue Shield's board of directors is now comprised of seven women and six men.

"It's an exciting time to join an innovative company like Blue Shield of California," Leslie said. "Dr. Minter-Jordan's expertise and knowledge will help us greatly, and we all look forward to working with her to transform health care in California and beyond."

Prior to joining DentaQuest in 2019, Dr. Minter-Jordan spent 12 years at Dimock Community Health Center, including serving as president and CEO. Dimock is the second-largest health system in the Boston area. She graduated from Brown University School of Medicine and the Johns Hopkins University Carey School of Business, where she also worked as an attending physician and instructor of medicine.

Blue Shield of California is a leader in diversity and gender equity, with four of the five standing board committees now being led by women. The health plan also achieved pay equity for its employees across gender and ethnicity in 2018, has a balanced representation of women and men in leadership roles (Director and above), and it was recently selected as one of America's Best Companies for Women to Advance by Parity.org.

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with over 4 million members, 6,800 employees and more than $20 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $500 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation since 2002 to have an impact on California communities.

