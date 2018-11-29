HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Natasha R. Chinn is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime member in the field of Medicine in recognition of her role as Medical Doctor specializing in OBGYN at Brescia & Migliaccio, PC.



A trailblazer for women's health, Dr. Chinn's approach is to look at the total woman at every stage of her life. She is passionate about treating the entire being which she describes as encompassing spirit, mind, and body. She is a strong proponent of identifying the root cause is of her patients' illnesses and not just treating the symptoms associated with it.

With over 13 years of experience as a physician supporting woman's health, she is commended for her outstanding contributions to the field. An expert in obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Chinn is adept in guiding and treating her patients at every stage of life. In their earlier years Dr. Chinn guides patients through issues such as female health education, menstrual cycle irregularities, sexual health and safer sex practices. She guides women of child bearing ages through family planning, well women's maintenance and all potential problems and illnesses in the scope of this. She practices both obstetrics and gynecology which allows her to provide excellent prenatal care, deliveries, and postpartum care. When common gynecological problems arise such as abnormal uterine bleeding, endometriosis, and menstrual disorders she incorporates an integrated approach and utilizes minimally invasive procedures when necessary. As her patients transition into the perimenopausal and postmenopausal phases, she guides them and incorporates a unique and highly effective combination of conventional and holistic interventions.

Dr. Chinn is a renowned expert within her field and her unique approach to looking at female's wellness has brought restoration and improved quality of life to thousands of lives.

Dr. Chinn is a fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She is also a certified neuroassociative programmer and neurolinguistic practitioner. She is highly sought after for the media on topics about women's health and has been published multiple times in publications such as SELF Magazine, POPSUGAR.COM, ROMPER.COM, Divided States of Women and more.

Dr. Chinn was inducted into the Arnold P. Gold Humanism in Medicine Society as a fourth year medical student. In recognition of her humanistic approach to teaching and medicine, Dr. Chinn was the recipient of the Arnold P. Gold Humanism in Medicine Society Excellence in Teaching Award.

Dr. Chinn is also an Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor at Touro Medical School of Osteopathic medicine and was previously the program director of Palisades Medical Center OB/GYN residency program.

Dr. Chinn attained her Medical Degree Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. In her previous years, Dr. Chinn attained her Bachelors of the arts from Yale University.

She is a partner in Brescia & Migliaccio MD, PC which is comprised of a team of OB/GYN doctors, primary care physicians, knowledgeable nurses, physician assistants, and a medical support team. With a well- trained staff, the healthcare facility puts into service the skills needed to promote the health and wellness of their patients. They are dedicated to providing their patients with quality health care services while ensuring their patients remain a top priority.



Dr. Natasha R. Chinn dedicates this recognition to her two children and recognizes her grandparents, Kathryn F. Larkin and Arthur L. Larkin, her mother, Jacqueline Figueroa, and her aunt, Deborah Larkin.

When she is not working, Dr. Chinn enjoys spending time with family and friends, trying new restaurants, and dancing.

