Dr. Nicholas B. Frisch -Qualified Patients Receive a Free Apple watch in Clinical Study Detailing Patient Experience and Improvement During Joint Replacement Journey

ROCHESTER, Mich., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nicholas B. Frisch, MD, MBA is excited to announce that he is included in one of ten group orthopaedic practices in the US chosen to participate in the Zimmer Biomet mymobility clinical study.

Each qualified participant will be given a free apple watch which will use an app to connect patients with their doctor to optimize patient outcomes following a knee replacement or hip replacement surgery.

Dr. Frisch will participate as one of 17 sites in the United States currently participating in the study and the only participating medical center in Michigan with offices conveniently located in Rochester.

"The use of wearable technology has absolutely exploded in recent years. It's exciting to see how we can utilize that technology in joint replacement to enhance our patients experience and outcomes," says Dr. Nicholas Frisch

During the study, patients will use Zimmer Biomet mymobility with Apple Watch as a companion on the entire surgical journey. Researchers will combine patient-reported feedback with continuous health and activity data from Apple Watch to guide patients through pre- and post-operative care and gain new insights that may affect the standard of care for these common surgeries.

The Apple Watch will act as a virtual and continuous care team on a patient's wrist. Patients will be provided with support and guidance as they prepare for and recover from these surgeries, while surgeons will be delivered continuous data to optimize care.

Adult patients may be considered for enrollment in the mymobility clinical study if they are scheduled to have a total or partial knee replacement or total hip replacement at an approved clinical study site where they will be receiving a Zimmer Biomet device as part of their clinical care. Other inclusion criteria include a diagnosis of osteoarthritis.

To learn more about if you qualify for mymobility clinical study, visit www.frischortho.com or call for an appointment: Rochester, MI (248) 659-0190.

Apple, Apple Watch and iPhone are registered trademarks of Apple, Inc. mymobility is a trademark of Zimmer Biomet or its affiliates.

SOURCE Dr. Nicholas B. Frisch

Related Links

http://www.frischortho.com

