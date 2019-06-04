MARIETTA, Ga., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Noel Holtz, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Medicine as the Medical Director at Wellstar Health System.

With over 46 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Holtz is a tenured neurologist who has been a medical director for Wellstar Health Systems for the past 12 years. Additionally, he has also been working in his private practice and as clinical associate professor at Emory University College of Medicine in Atlanta for the past 41 years. Since 1997, he was an adjunct professor in the Department of Nursing at Kennesaw State University. Specializing in Neuromusculoskeletal medicine and OMM and stroke and sleep medicine, Dr. Holtz was the Co-author of "Conceptual Human Physiology" in 1985.

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Holtz earned his Bachelor of Arts degree at New York University, Graduated with a Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Cincinnati. Following this, Dr. Holtz completed an internship at Cincinnati General Hospital and residency work in internal medicine and neurology at Emory University. Giving back to his country, Dr. Holtz completed two years of service in the U.S. Navy between 1971 and 1973.

To further his professional development, Dr. Holtz is affiliated with the WellStar Cobb Hospital, the WellStar Douglas Hospital, the WellStar Kennestone Hospital, the WellStar Paulding Hospital, and the WellStar Windy Hill Hospital. Dr. Holtz is a diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine and the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

In acknowledgment of his professional achievements, Dr. Holtz was honored with a 2013 Excellence in Leadership Award and a 2009 Safety and Quality Award from WellStar.

In his free time, Dr. Holtz enjoys tennis and watching the Atlanta Falcons games.

Mentored by Dr. Herbert Karp, Dr. Holtz was also inspired by his uncle, Hyman Ditman, to become a physician; Growing up, Dr. Holtz's uncle was his personal hero. He dedicates this recognition to his wife Carol Sue Smith of 50 years, 3 children, and 13 grandchildren.

