Dr. Nutrition 360 Takes the Guesswork Out Of Supplemental Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nutrition 360 started as a way to take the guesswork out of buying high quality, heavily curated supplements online. Dr. Nutrition sells their supplements directly from the manufacturer, so they have a greater degree of control over the distribution of their products.

Customers can search the Dr. Nutrition website for individual supplements, or search based on a general health need, for example, pregnancy supplements. But the most interesting aspect of Dr. Nutrition 360 is that their unique platform allows buyers to customize an order based on not only a broad set of needs, but a more specific set of needs, totally personal to their own bodies.

Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Doctor Peter Ou says that "Prevention is the key to sustained good health. Natural health supplements are essential to filling in nutritional gaps so we can ensure our bodies have all the nutrients it needs."

Too often, Dr. Ou says that over-saturation of information concerning what supplements are necessary can lead customers to feel overwhelmed and frustrated with the nutrition industry as a whole. Even customers who know what they're looking for in terms of desired results may have a difficult time getting their needs met without guidance from trained supplemental health professionals. When people buy products without understanding how they interact with each other, or with the body, they can end up missing out on the nutritional benefits.

"You might go into the nutrition store because you need to buy something simple, like vitamin B," says Dr. Ou, "but now you're looking at a wall of a dozen different vitamin B supplements, and you're not sure which will give you the results you're looking for, you panic and buy whatever seems to make sense. This is how so many people become disillusioned with the supplemental health industry."

Dr. Ou famously brings his "significant educational background in traditional herbal medicine" to an industry that too often focuses on the treatment of symptoms rather than total body health, though Dr. Nutrition 360 also does seek to provide targeted relief.

With more people turning to total body wellness as a lifestyle, the demand for supplemental nutrition products has never been higher. In a vast and sometimes confusing world of online supplemental health, Dr. Nutrition is a light in the darkness, providing insight and scientific knowledge to an integral aspect of modern health.

Please direct inquiries to:

Clarita Morris

(561) 459-2452

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Nutrition 360