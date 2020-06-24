Dr. Nutrition's Vitamin D3 + K2 Combo Makes it Easy to Order Better Nutrition

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nutrition 360 is a revolutionary supplement company with some bold ideas. Though Dr. Nutrition is a fairly young company, their parent company, Honson Pharmatech Group has been thriving since 1995 as a leader in Canada's supplemental health market.

Dr. Nutrition 360 was started by a team of highly specialized PhDs and MDs in the fields of nutrition and naturopathy. Looking for ways to make preventative, nutritional health available and affordable to a wider range of customers was the driving force behind the creation of Dr. Nutrition 360.

"Prevention is the key to sustained good health. Natural health supplements are essential to filling in nutritional gaps so we can ensure our bodies have all the nutrients they need," says founder and Chief Scientific Officer Doctor Peter Ou.

Dr. Nutrition 360 handles all aspects of research and development, processing, packaging, and shipping all from their immense 75,000 square foot facility in Toronto, Canada. In addition to acting as the company showroom, their Toronto facility also houses their labs and manufacturing equipment, streamlining the entire process of supplement sales from start to finish.

One of Dr. Nutrition's best-selling products has been their combination D3 + K2 vitamin, suspended in a medium chain triglyceride, organic extra virgin coconut oil base to enhance absorption, and made to support strong bones, joints, and teeth. Vitamin K2 is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a role in bone health and blood sugar maintenance, but research says its effects on human health could extend beyond these functions.

Vitamin K2 is a naturally occurring vitamin found in both plant and animal sources. When vitamin K2 was first discovered in the 1920s, the focus was on its vital role in preventing tooth decay, but in later years it has been mainly researched and utilized to aid in blood clotting.

Vitamin D3 is the vitamin most often associated with getting a healthy amount of sun exposure, allowing for the absorption of D3 through the skin. However, not everyone is able to obtain the same level and quality of natural sun exposure necessary to maintain their levels of vitamin D.

In the case of both D3 and K2, supplementation can be life-changing.

All of Dr. Nutrition's supplements are vetted through rigorous laboratory testing, to ensure potency and quality before they reach the consumer. Another truly innovative aspect of Dr. Nutrition's model is the fact that they offer customized supplement recommendations and combinations based on each customer's individual needs.

Where many brands leave it up to the buyer to do their own research, Dr. Nutrition wants to take the guesswork out of better health by facilitating conversations between nutrition experts and supplement shoppers to ensure they're getting the best nutrition for their body.

Dr. Nutrition has been a shining example of quality in an often over-saturated industry, bringing ease and integrity to online supplement buying. Find them through their company website, and across e-commerce retailers throughout the United States as they continue to expand their business in the coming year.

