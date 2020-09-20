Dr. Paul Kaminski joins Immersive Wisdom's Federal Advisory Board

"We are extremely fortunate and honored that Dr. Kaminski has joined Immersive Wisdom's advisory board," said Michael Appelbaum, CEO of Immersive Wisdom. "His guidance and expertise will be invaluable as we scale our capabilities to support increasingly challenging and important mission sets for the Department of Defense."

"Immersive Wisdom's remote 3D geospatial collaboration platform holds significant benefit for the warfighter and is key to achieving Joint-All Domain Command and Control (JADC2)," said Dr. Paul Kaminski. "I am looking forward to helping Immersive Wisdom apply and extend its capabilities to meet our nation's greatest challenges."

Dr. Kaminski served as the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Technology from 1994 to 1997; he was responsible for all DOD R&D and acquisition programs, logistics, the defense industrial base, and military construction. The annual budget for these entities exceeded $100 billion.



His previous government experience includes a 20-year career as an officer in the USAF. During 1981-1984, he served as Director for Low Observables Technology, with responsibility for overseeing the development, production and fielding of major "stealth" systems (e.g., F-117, B-2). He also led the initial development of a National Reconnaissance Office space system and related sensor technology. Early in his career, he was responsible for test and evaluation of inertial guidance components for the Minuteman missile and terminal guidance systems for our first precision guided munitions.



Dr. Kaminski currently serves on the Defense Science Board (which he has chaired twice,) and has served on the President's Intelligence Advisory Board, the DNI's Senior Advisory Board, the FBI Director's Advisory Board, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Technical Advisory Board, the National Academies Air Force Studies Board, the Atlantic Council, and the In-Q-Tel Board. He is chairman of the board of HRL Laboratories, Seagate Government Solutions, and the Systems Engineering Research Council. In addition, Dr. Kaminski is a Director of CoVant Technologies, the MITRE Corporation, and the USAF Academy Foundation. Dr. Kaminski also serves as an advisor to the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab and the MIT Lincoln Laboratory. He has authored publications dealing with inertial and terminal guidance system performance, simulation techniques, Kalman filtering, and numerical techniques applied to estimation problems. President Bush presented Dr. Kaminski with The National Medal of Technology in 2007.





