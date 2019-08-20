Dr. Paul Sussman, Dentist in Rochester, New York, Restores Smile of Domestic Violence Survivor

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Paul Sussman, a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and co-founder of the Center for Cosmetic Dentistry, is working to restore the smile and life of a domestic violence survivor who has suffered life-altering dental injuries.

Through the AACD Charitable Foundation's Give Back a Smile (GBAS) program, volunteer dentists like Dr. Sussman donate their time and skills to restoring survivors' self-esteem, physical and emotional health by giving them a new smile. Many survivors have lost teeth or experienced other dental problems resulting from intimate partner violence.

"Working with my Give Back a Smile patient brings me a lot of joy," Dr. Sussman said. "Smiles are one of the most important physical attributes we have. I'm happy that I can help restore the smile that was so brutally taken away from my patient."

More than 5 million people are affected by domestic violence each year in the United States. Since its inception, Give Back a Smile has restored more than 1,500 smiles.

Here's how patients find help through GBAS:

Domestic violence and/or sexual assault survivors who have suffered dental injuries from domestic and/or sexual violence can contact GBAS toll-free at: (800) 773-GBAS (4227).

Survivors must make an appointment with a counselor, domestic violence advocate, social worker or therapist to complete the advocate section of the GBAS application.

GBAS conducts the initial review of the application however the dentist has the final say as to the eligibility of the applicant.

If eligible, the AACD connects the survivor with a local GBAS volunteer who provides treatment at no charge to the recipient.

For complete details about the Give Back a Smile program, visit www.givebackasmile.com or call toll-free: (800) 543-9220. Those interested in finding help with the Give Back a Smile program can also visit the website, call the National Hotline: (800) 773-GBAS (4227), or send an e-mail to givebackasmile@aacd.com.

Dr. Paul Sussman and Dr. Meredith Pogal co-founded the Center for Cosmetic Dentistry in Rochester, New York. Together, they provide cosmetic dentistry, general and family dentistry, dental implants, orthodontics, and a host of other services to patients in and around Webster, Greece, Fairport, and nearby areas of New York. The Center for Cosmetic Dentistry is located at 324 Greece Ridge Center Drive Rochester, NY 14626. To schedule a free consultation, please call (585) 227-4390 or visit https://www.centerforcosmeticdentist.com/ today.

