Dr Pepper Honors Die-hard "First Fans" With One-of-a-kind Tailgate Party And Custom Throne To Kick Off New College Football Season

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Every college football season has its firsts. The first kickoff, the first touchdown, the first big win. Before any of that, however, there are the first fans. Today, Dr Pepper honored the first fans that arrived at dawn to begin tailgating in Madison, Wisconsin prior to tonight's big game. Dr Pepper surprised local salesman and UWM alum, Ian Trampe, alongside family and friends, with the ultimate tailgating experience to kick off the college football season.

A die-hard college football fanatic, Trampe was shocked to see the surprise waiting for him as he pulled into a parking lot at dawn. Prior to his arrival, Dr Pepper scouted the most coveted tailgating lots in the area to assemble an experience like none other. Dr Pepper unveiled a one-of-a-kind "First Fans Throne" built literally from a season's supply of Dr Pepper. The throne sat atop a custom float for the fans to enjoy throughout the daylong tailgate party.

No tailgate is complete without great BBQ so Dr Pepper also arranged to have acclaimed Pitmaster Matt Dallman on hand to serve Trampe's entourage who all played cornhole and revved up the celebration with coolers stocked with ice-cold Dr Pepper. Following the tailgate party, Trampe was perched atop his Dr Pepper First Fan throne as it rolled down Regent Street to the game before hundreds of rabid fans.

"Dr Pepper is all about fueling college football fandom, and there couldn't be a more special place to honor the most dedicated tailgater than in Madison where passion is everywhere before a big game," said Derek Dabrowski, VP Brand Marketing, Keurig Dr Pepper. "It was great to see the reaction of Ian and his family and friends as they were honored as the Dr Pepper First Fans to celebrate an exciting new season of college football."

"I can't thank Dr Pepper enough for surprising me with this tailgate," said Ian Trampe. "I love college football and to be honored as one of the First Fans of the season is just awesome."

For video and photos of the Dr Pepper First Fans Tailgate, please visit: https://coynepr.sharefile.com/d-s9093462f58946b69

For more information about Dr Pepper, visit www.drpepper.com

