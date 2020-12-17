Dr. Peter Navarro Releases Report on 2020 Election

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dr. Peter K. Navarro released a new report which provides a comprehensive, objective assessment of the fairness and integrity of the 2020 election, obtained through evidence including more than 50 lawsuits around the nation, thousands of affidavits and testimonies, published analyses, media reports, and more.

Dr. Navarro will be hosting a press briefing call today at 1:00 PM EST in his capacity as a private citizen to discuss his findings.

REGISTER: https://register.gotowebinar.com/#register/5389121415303379470

PRESS CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Peter Navarro