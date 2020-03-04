Dr. Phil McGraw Highlights CDC Foundation's COVID-19 Emergency Response in Radio PSAs to Raise Awareness and Support

ATLANTA, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CDC Foundation is releasing radio public service announcements featuring Dr. Phil McGraw, host of daytime television's "Dr. Phil," encouraging listeners to learn more about the new coronavirus, COVID-19, and how they can help support the CDC Foundation's response efforts. Spanish language versions of the PSAs were also produced by U.S. Gymnast Danell Leyva, a three-time Olympic medalist.

The 30- and 60-second PSAs, which were developed through a collaboration between the Entertainment Industry Foundation and Boom Broadcast Media Relations, are currently being distributed to radio stations throughout the United States. The Entertainment Industry Foundation, founded in 1942, mobilizes and leverages the powerful voice and creative talents of the entertainment industry to build awareness and raise funds to facilitate positive social change.

"COVID-19 has now infected more than 90,000 individuals in over 70 countries, including the United States, with more than 3,000 deaths around the globe," said Dr. Judy Monroe, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "Dr. Phil's message emphasizes the importance of learning more about COVID-19 and the crucial role that we all can play in helping prepare ourselves, friends and families. We thank Dr. Phil and Danell Leyva for generously taking part in these PSAs and helping to advance preparation efforts."

The CDC Foundation, which is an independent nonprofit organization, is raising support through its Emergency Response Fund to meet fast-emerging needs identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help respond to the public health threat posed by COVID-19. These needs include additional support for state and local health departments; logistics, communications and data management; special needs for those in quarantine or delayed in travel; and much more.

"While CDC is working to stop the spread of the virus, we can all play a role in stopping this deadly disease," said Dr. Phil McGraw. "It's critical to get the facts on how to protect our friends and loved ones."

For the latest information regarding COVID-19, visit CDC's COVID-19 website. There are steps everyone can take to do their part in responding to this emerging health threat, such as:

It's currently flu and respiratory disease season and CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine, taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs such as washing hands frequently and covering mouth when coughing or sneezing, and taking flu antivirals if prescribed.

If you are a healthcare provider, you can find additional guidance on CDC's website for healthcare professionals caring for COVID-19 patients.

Additional guidance regarding travel can also be found on CDC's website.

Coronaviruses, like COVID-19, are a large family of viruses, some causing illness in people and others that circulate among animals, including camels, cats and bats. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can evolve and infect people and then spread between people such as has been seen with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and now with COVID-19.

Contributions to the CDC Foundation's Emergency Response Fund are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law and can be made on the CDC Foundation's website (donate) or by phone or mail. To discuss giving opportunities or an in-kind donation, contact Advancement at the CDC Foundation: by email at [email protected] or 404.653.0790, toll-free at 888-886-4CDC.

The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the sole entity authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has launched more than 1,000 programs and raised nearly $900 million. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of CDC-led programs in the United States and in more than 140 countries last year. For more information, visit www.cdcfoundation.org. Follow the Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE CDC Foundation

