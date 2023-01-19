Dr. Praveen Reddy is recognized by Continental Who's Who

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Praveen Reddy is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions in the medical field.

Dr. Reddy earned an MBBS from Osmania Medical College in India. He completed a neurosurgical residency at NIMS, a premiere resident training facility in India. He finished a fellowship in neurosurgery at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City and completed residency in neurosurgery at the University of Minnesota. He then completed a second fellowship in neuro-oncology, cerebrovascular and skull base surgery with Professor Ugur Ture. The doctor is a board-certified neurosurgeon through the American Board of Neurological Surgery (ABNS).

According to Dr. Reddy, the aim of the ABNS is to encourage the study, improve the practice, elevate the standards, and advance the science of neurological surgery, and thereby serve the cause of public health. He noted that neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, surgical treatment, and rehabilitation of disorders which affect any portion of the nervous system, including the brain spinal cord peripheral nerves and extra-cranial cerebrovascular system. Neurosurgeons are doctors who diagnose and treat problems with the nervous system often by performing surgery on the brain or spine. They treat strokes tumors certain types of birth defects infections and head or spinal cord injuries.

Dr. Reddy treats brain tumors, brain aneurysms, decompression fractures, dislocation treatment oncology (surgical), pituitary disorders, spondylopathies/ spondyloarthropathy (including infective) vertebral osteotomy – anterior (includes discectomy) and vertebroplasty. He is in practice with HCA Florida Ocala Neurosurgical Specialists, Ocala, Florida. He is known for complete retractorless brain surgery and is committed to the care and improvement of human life.

Dr. Reddy worked in his private practice at Methodist Hospital in Minneapolis until 2018 and remained on faculty at the University of Minnesota. According to Dr. Reddy, he built one of the busiest practices in neurosurgery in Minneapolis with a strong focus on brain tumors, aneurysms, pituitary tumors, and minimally invasive spine surgery. He is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, he has incorporated all recent advances in neurosurgery, including minimally invasive surgery for spinal disorders, robotic surgery for spinal disorders, endoscopic surgery for skull base tumors, and intraventricular endoscopy.

Dr. Reddy is associated with the American Association of Neurologic Surgery; Fellow of the North American Skull Based Society; Congress of Neurologic Surgeons; and Texas Association of Neurologic Surgeons. He is a board member of the Florida Cancer Specialists where he has generated over a million dollars in funds for the care of indigent cancer patients.

The doctor received Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2018, 2013, 2012) and Patients' Choice Award (2018, 2013). His mentor is Stephen Haines, MD.

In his free time, Dr. Reddy is an avid golfer who has been happily married to Mrs. Kiran Reddy for 26 years. They have three kids.

