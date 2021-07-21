Dr. R. Brannon Claytor Named One of America's Best Plastic Surgeons of 2021 by Newsweek

BRYN MAWR, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R. Brannon Claytor, M.D., F.A.C.S ., was recently named one of "America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2021" by Newsweek, a distinction reserved for the top specialists in the field of plastic surgery.

"I am honored to be named as one of America's 'Best Plastic Surgeons' by Newsweek. My career has been focused on bringing the most sophisticated, advanced treatment approaches to patients, and I am delighted to be recognized for my surgical skills. This distinction would not be possible without the support and encouragement of my medical colleagues as well as all the wonderful patients I have had the pleasure of serving," said the renowned Bryn Mawr plastic surgeon.

Newsweek conducted a national survey among plastic surgeons and other medical professionals, asking them to recommend the best plastic surgeons in their state and across the U.S. based on several quality dimensions. Dr. Claytor was chosen for his exceptional skill and experience in performing rhinoplasty, an extremely nuanced procedure.

It can be daunting trying to choose a plastic surgeon, and Newsweek's survey can play an important role in helping people make informed decisions, especially when it comes to delicate procedures like rhinoplasty. According to Dr. Claytor, "Rhinoplasty is a highly technical procedure which involves altering the shape and size of the most visible physical attribute of a person's face. Rhinoplasty can be transformative for a patient's appearance and confidence, and also has the added benefits of improving breathing and correcting injury-related deformities. I am proud to offer rhinoplasty at my practice with the full confidence of both my peers and my patients."

Dr. Claytor's superb skill and results have been recognized for over a decade, earning him numerous other awards, including a Philadelphia Magazine "Top Doctor" from 2017 to 2021 and one of Mainline Today's "Top Doctors" from 2015 to 2020.

In addition to rhinoplasty, Dr. Claytor is well known for his expertise in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures ranging from breast augmentations to face lifts. He is passionate about improving the recovery process for his patients, and is one of the few plastic surgeons that offers a scarpa-sparing abdominoplasty, also known as a "drainless tummy tuck." Dr. Claytor is also an expert at breast augmentation and utilizes the Crisalix imaging system to assist patients in choosing the right size and shape implant.

Dr. Claytor is also unique in that he performs 90% of his facelifts as 'awake' procedures in his AAAASF-accredited surgical facility using local anesthetic and minimal incisions. This approach has significant benefits.

Dr. R. Brannon Claytor's warmth and attention to his patients' needs make him one of the Philadelphia area's favorite plastic surgeons. His knowledge of and continual training in the most advanced surgical techniques provide his patients with up-to-date, cutting-edge care that yields exceptional results. Dr. Claytor's practice, Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery, is located at 135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Suite 300, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. Dr. Claytor can be reached at (610) 527-4833 or at www.cnplasticsurgery.com .

