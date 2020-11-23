Dr. Rajamannan of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Cardiology Holds Virtual Press Conference on Outpatient Therapies for Covid-19

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Central Time, Dr. Nalini M. Rajamannan, a physician-scientist, shares via Zoom her experience of monitoring and treating patients as an outpatient testing positive with Covid-19.

Her goal is to unite the country during this time of crisis and provide an outpatient guide for physicians who are either seeing patients or who are receiving calls regarding therapeutic options to treat this disease in hope of slowing the disease progression and educating the patients in monitoring symptom progression.

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Cardiology and Valvular Institute

Topic: Covid-19 Outpatient Therapies

Time: Nov. 23, 2020 15:00 Central Time (US and Canada)

Dr. Nalini Rajamannan is a heart valve expert in the field of cardiovascular medicine. She earned her undergraduate science pre-professional degree from the University of Notre Dame, her Medical Doctorate from Mayo Medical School and her post-graduate training in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at the Mayo Clinic and Research Fellowship on the NIH training Grant. She also worked at the Mayo Clinic as a staff consultant in Internal Medicine and an Associate Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University and the Lakeside and Westside VA. Currently, she practices consultative valvular medicine and Outpatient therapy of Covid-19 at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Cardiology and Valvular Institute, WI.

