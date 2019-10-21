Dr. Raymond Labs Launches ZEROID, #1 Dermocosmetic in Korea in the United States

"We are excited to have the opportunity to market our high-quality skin care line in the United States," said Dr. Raymond Park, CEO of Dr. Raymond Labs, the company that develops and markets K-Beauty's leading innovative, affordable clinic-level skincare brands for sensitive and combination skincare at home. "ZEROID means 'zero steroids' and so the ZEROID line of dermocoscmetics offers people clinic-level skincare without ingredients that they may be sensitive to, and which can possibly have unwanted effects along with the benefits."

Because of the non-irritating, mild formulas, the products are ideal for skin of all ages, including babies and children. ZEROID skin care products are quickly absorbed and leave no greasy residue on the skin. They are free from known irritants such as fragrances, colorants, Ethanol, Parabens, Phenoxyethanol, Mineral Oil, Propylene Glycol, PEG, Diathanolamine and Benzyl Alcohol.

What the products do contain are patented ingredients that are clinically-proven to better the condition of the skin, such as:

MLE ® with ceramide 9S which has a similar structure to the skin barrier and helps protect and strengthen that skin barrier.

Defensamide ® helps the production of anti-microbial peptides which act like the body's natural defense system. Also aids in improving and reinforcing the functions of the skin barrier.

ADfence-P ™ – known to calm extremely sensitive and irritated skin and also slows down sebum production, helping to prevent break outs and irritation.

Restomide acts as an anti-redness agent. Helps calm very sensitive skin.

There are several formulas available in the ZEROID line of products.

The Soothing products are a basic skincare line containing MLE ® and Defensamide ® perfect for dry and sensitive skin.

The Intensive products, with MLE® and Defensamide® are part of the line and they are ideal for skin that is extremely dry, troubled and in need of extra attention.

Primprove products, with ADfence-P and Restomide, which acts as an anti-redness agent, are perfect for red, sensitive and irritated skin.

The Dermanewal line, is perfect for use after dermatologist treatments and help to relieve skin sensitivity and dryness.

And, the Root Heal for hair and scalp, helps to moisturize and calm a dry and irritated scalp with Panthenol and Biotin.

The ZEROID products range from 17.00 USD to 32.00 USD average if purchased directly off the Dermartology.com website. Review all the available lines of products and select those that best suit your needs here: https://www.dermartology.com/Zeriod-s/191.htm

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr.Raymond Laboratories, Inc has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Multi Lamella Emulsion and Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.

Press Contact:

PR of Dermartology

732-534-9425

info@dermartology.com

www.dermartology.com

SOURCE Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Related Links

https://www.dermartology.com

