Dr. Rhys Branman of Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center Donates Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Local Hospitals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Rhys Branman has donated new cases of N95 masks from his private accredited cosmetic surgery center to local hospitals.

"While these supplies would normally be used for surgical procedures at my cosmetic surgery center, right now they have a much more important use," states Dr. Branman. "Helping others is the primary calling of all doctors. It is an honor to assist healthcare workers on the frontline."

Dr. Rhys Branman donating new PPE to frontline hospital workers in Little Rock, Arkansas

Dr. Branman hand-delivered new boxes of N95 masks to both St. Vincent Hospital and Baptist Hospital here in Little Rock, providing much-needed supplies to healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As positive cases of the novel coronavirus surge in the United States, hospitals are becoming overwhelmed—and doctors, nurses, and other medical staff are putting their own health and safety on the line to care for suffering patients. A huge source of this risk is due to the shortage of proper, regulation-grade PPE—leading many to creative solutions to simply keep themselves and their patients safe.

Here in Pulaski County alone, we have 236 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and local hospitals are working hard to ensure they are properly prepared to care for patients in need.

Dr. Branman encourages other physicians who are not currently performing procedures to consider making their PPE available to hospital workers and first responders during this unprecedented time.

"Right now, the priority of all physicians should be supporting our colleagues who are working day and night to help keep our communities safe and healthy," Dr. Branman explains. "It's an honor to play even a small role in helping my fellow healthcare professionals do their important work safely."

