Dr. Richard Gaines With LifeGaines Medical & Aesthetics Will Speak of the 'Desire for Life' at RAADfest 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAADFest 2019 will be an amazing consortium of experts on longevity. Its purpose is to "build your longevity lifestyle with the latest evidence-based science."

RAADFEST 2019 is a meeting of "life extension enthusiasts" from all across the U.S. who gather to hear the latest breakthroughs in science when it comes to aging and living with vitality.

LifeGaines Medical & Aesthetic Center

RAADfest 2019 event dates are Thursday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. The RAADfest 2019 conference will be located at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Dr. Richard Gaines from LifeGaines Medical & Aesthetics in Boca Raton, Florida, will be speaking about longevity and sexuality Thursday evening Oct. 3, after the 7 p.m. Conference "Kick Off."



Dr. Gaines will be speaking about the topic "Desire for Life: Longevity and Sexuality." He will be joined by other panelists such as Suzanne Somers, health advocate, and Greta Blackburn, writer and activist.

During his RAADFest 2019 discussion, Dr. Richard Gaines will educate attendees on new scientific techniques currently used to aid people in the pursuit of staying healthy throughout their life.

Learn more about Dr. Gaines: Go to https://lifegaines.com/about/dr-richard-gaines or call (561) 931-2430.

Dr. Richard Gaines' LifeGaines office in Boca Raton performs different services to help people stay vibrant throughout their lives with age management therapies. Dr. Gaines helps patients feel like their health and longevity is worth it. Go to https://lifegaines.com/contact-lifegaines/ for more information or call (561) 931-2430. LifeGaines Medical & Aesthetics Center of Boca Raton is responsible for this press release.

Related Images

dr-richard-gaines-from-lifegaines.jpg

Dr. Richard Gaines from LifeGaines Medical & Aesthetics in Boca Raton, Florida

raadfest-2019.jpg

RAADFest 2019

lifegaines-medical-aesthetics.png

LifeGaines Medical & Aesthetics Center in Boca Raton, Florida

schedule-for-thursday-oct-3-2019.png

Schedule for Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, RAADFest 2019

SOURCE LifeGaines Medical & Aesthetic Center