Dr. Richard Kovacs Assumes American College of Cardiology Presidency

Kovacs starts his presidential year with a long history of involvement with the College. In over 30 years of membership, Kovacs has held leadership roles on the ACC's Science and Quality Committee and NCDR Management Board. He rose through the leadership ranks, becoming chair of the Board of Governors, a member of the Board of Trustees, secretary and vice president.

"It's been of utmost importance to me to dedicate my time to the mission of the College and its work to propel the field of cardiology forward," Kovacs said. "I am honored to serve as president and spend the next year leading the ACC in realizing its vision and strategic goals."

Kovacs is the Q.E. and Sally Russell Professor of Cardiology at Indiana University (IU) School of Medicine and the cardiology service line leader of IU Health. He also serves as the clinical director of the Krannert Institute of Cardiology.

Kovacs received his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine and completed an internship and residency at IU Medical Center. His fellowship training was also at IU, where he served as chief fellow and chief medical resident. He joined the IU School of Medicine in 1986 as an assistant professor, subsequently serving as the medical director and CEO of Methodist Research Institute. He then worked as a senior clinical research physician at the Lilly Research Laboratories of Eli Lilly and Company.

Kovacs returned to the IU School of Medicine faculty in 2003 and has since served as the associate dean for Clinical Research and associate director of the Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute.

Kovacs's primary research interests include measuring and improving quality, drug safety and sports cardiology. He also oversees the cardiovascular evaluations of players at the Annual National Football League Scouting Combine.

Other ACC officers for 2019-2020 are Vice President Athena Poppas, MD, FACC; Board of Governors' Chair Akshay Khandelwal, MD, FACC; and Treasurer Howard T. Walpole Jr., MD, MBA, FACC.

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its more than 52,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.

SOURCE American College of Cardiology

Related Links

http://www.acc.org

