Dr. Rick Workman Named One of Incisal Edge's Top 32 Most Influential People in Dentistry for 4th Consecutive Year

Widely regarded as a leader in dentistry and an advocate for all dental professionals, Dr. Workman brings nearly 40 years of experience in healthcare as both a practicing dentist and business leader to the list of individuals featured on Incisal Edge's fourth annual ranking. His influence – and that of his fellow inductees – is vital as the dental community learns and grows in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This group of thought-leaders is certainly helping to advance the ever-changing dental landscape, and I'm honored and humbled to be included among them," Dr. Workman reflects.

The annual list, curated by Incisal Edge, features a selection of the dental industry's top influencers, including doctors, executives, innovators, educators and lawmakers.

The complete 2020 listing can be found here.

Heartland Dental was founded in 1997 by Rick Workman, DMD. Today, the Effingham, IL-based company is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to over 1,000 dental offices across 37 states. Heartland Dental supports dentists as they deliver high quality care across a spectrum of dental services, and is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm.

