Dr. Rod Rohrich Brings Live Interactive Facelift Surgery Finesse to Canada

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas plastic surgeon, Dr. Rod Rohrich, honored as the Carlsen Keynote Lecturer, had performed a live interactive modern lift and fill facelift surgery specifically filmed for this meeting six months earlier. This time span was to allow participants to see follow-up results of this intricate procedure. Dr Rohrich performed his signature Lift and Fill Facelift with fat augmentation and cosmetic eyelid surgery. The Canadian Society for Aesthetic Surgery conference is a highly regarded meeting of world-renowned experts in the field of cosmetic and plastic surgery to share their knowledge, passion, and expertise.

Dr. Rod Rohrich, a facelift expert, demonstrated his innovative facelift technique called the Lift and Fill Facelift. This facelift restores the face to a natural more youthful look without the stigmata of facelift procedures done in the past. He also gave three keynote interactive presentations of this innovative procedure; "The Lift and Fill Facelift – the Role of Fat Augmentation with Deep Layer SMAS Facelifting," "Role of Fractofat in Eyelid Rejuvenation" and "The Important Role of Fat Compartments in Facelifting Today." Dr. Rohrich shared his knowledge and expertise along with other globally renowned and esteemed faculty including Drs. Dan Del Vecchio from Boston and Dr. Patrick Mallucci from the United Kingdom.

Dr. Rohrich is a Dallas-based plastic surgeon with a global clinical practice. He lectures, teaches and operates worldwide where he demonstrates the detailed and refined processes and innovations he has developed in facelift surgery and open rhinoplasty that deliver consistent great results and are safe and reproducible. "This unique edited live surgery symposium in Canada offered the participating plastic surgeons a ring side seat to see first-hand this live surgery of how to perform these intricate techniques in a safe and efficient manner," says Dr. Rohrich, who is chair of the world renowned Dallas Cosmetic and Dallas Rhinoplasty Meetings and author of Dallas Rhinoplasty, one of the most referenced texts on open rhinoplasty.

About Rod J. Rohrich, MD, FACS

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Rohrich is the past Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery and was the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chairman of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chairman of the Dallas Cosmetic Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal - the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He developed and is Editor-in-Chief of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published hundreds of peer reviewed articles, several chapters, and textbooks in plastic surgery including rhinoplasty, craniomaxillofacial trauma, secondary rhinoplasty, and ultrasound-assisted liposuction. He participates in and has led numerous associations and councils for the advancement of plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Rohrich has also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Educational Foundation Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery.

