Dr. Ronald Dozoretz, founder and chairman of ValueOptions, Inc. passes

BOSTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Health Options announced today that Dr. Ronald I. Dozoretz, founder and chairman of ValueOptions, Inc., (now Beacon Health Options) passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020 at the age of 85.

Dr. Dozoretz was a pioneer in the mental health field. After recognizing the lack of psychiatric hospital beds for mentally ill patients, he founded Center Psychiatrists and Portsmouth Psychiatric Center. Additionally, he created First Hospital Corporation, the first private psychiatric hospital system with close to 20 psychiatric and chemical dependency facilities around the country. Dr. Dozoretz was also the founder and chairman of ValueOptions, Inc., which he sold to Beacon Health Options in 2015. Beacon is one of the nation's leading behavioral health and wellness companies serving over 37 million people. ValueOptions, Inc. (now Beacon Health Options) continues to be a leading provider and innovator of mental health management services to the Department of Defense, state Medicaid programs, and many Fortune 500 companies.

"Dr. Dozoretz was a true leader. Whether in business or the community he impacted so many people. His passion for advising and mentoring employees, friends and family will always be remembered," said Dr. Lawrence Goldman, senior vice president, government relations, Beacon Health Options, and Dr. Dozoretz's brother-in-law. "His contributions to the behavioral health industry continue to impact us today."

Dr. Dozoretz held numerous positions with healthcare-related professional organizations, including the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, and the National Association of Psychiatric Health Systems. He served as a member of the Board of Advisors for RAND Health, Board of Directors for the National Health Policy Council, and the National Foundation for Mental Health. Dr. Dozoretz received an Honorary Doctorate of Science from SUNY at Buffalo. He was an appointed Fellow at the Center for Public Leadership at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Dr. Dozoretz received his undergraduate degree as well as his medical degree at the University of Buffalo (SUNY at Buffalo). He completed his residency in psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University Hospital. He served as a Lieutenant Commander at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Beth Dozoretz, four children and 6 grandchildren.

