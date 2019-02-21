Dr. Roxana Rhodes Transitions Medical Practice from Traditional Model to Customized Concierge Practice

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Roxana Rhodes (https://partners-in-health.com/) recently restructured her office into a concierge Membership Practice as a way to provide a higher level of personalized health care. The newly dubbed Partners-in-Health seeks to form much closer patient-doctor relationships as it serves patients' medical needs over the long term. Interested patients are invited to contact the office immediately to learn more about the changes and enrollment process.

Roxana Rhodes, MD

As an internist, Dr. Rhodes specializes in the treatment of adult disease, including chronic ailments like diabetes, high blood pressure, and arthritis. Dr. Rhodes was trained as an undergraduate at Texas A&M, receiving her medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch, with a residency at the Yale School of Medicine in Connecticut where she was chief resident. As an educator, Dr. Rhodes speaks Spanish and takes time to help train current medical students as a clinical preceptor for the University of Texas.

Immediate Patient Benefits of New Concierge Practice

Unrushed appointments.

Direct 24/7 availability via mobile, text, email, and online patient portal.

Increased coordination of care with other providers and specialists.

Telemedicine and house/hospital calls if necessary.

Comprehensive annual wellness exams and year-round follow-up coaching.

"The traditional medical practice had us seeing patients every 10 to 15 minutes. Seeing patients in such a short amount of time felt very rushed, and presented difficulties in allowing us to address all of the patients' concerns in one visit. In this new type of practice, I can see patients anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, addressing multiple problems at once, and it allows me to do far more preventative care. The positive difference this makes in patient outcomes is astounding," said Dr. Rhodes.

Patient opinions of Dr. Rhodes' practice continue to be overwhelmingly positive:

"Dr. Roxana Rhodes is a very compassionate healer who really understands and cares about her patients' needs and welfare…," said J. S.

"Being in a Concierge practice is the smartest move I've ever made, and I can't begin to say enough wonderful things about Dr. Rhodes and her staff. I give her 5 stars, and wouldn't trust my health to anyone else!," said Betty S.

About Partners in Health

Partners in Health is a personalized internal medicine concierge practice created by Dr. Roxana Rhodes to serve the Austin community. A native Texan and third generation Texas physician, Dr. Rhodes has over two decades experience as a family doctor and an educator. Partners in Health reflects Dr. Rhodes guiding belief that all patients experience far better health outcomes when patients are engaged in their own care, in an ongoing compassionate and collaborative effort with their healthcare providers. Learn more at: www.Partners-in-Health.com.

