Dr. Ryan Neinstein Announces Trailblazing Hire of Dr. Anna Steve at Neinstein Plastic Surgery

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neinstein Plastic Surgery is proud to announce that in July 2022, Dr. Anna Steve will be bringing fresh intellectual firepower to the growing surgical team at Neinstein Plastic Surgery. After a three-year-long global recruitment search, Dr. Steve became the premier candidate.

From Left: Dr. Anna Steve, Dr. Ryan Neinstein, Dr. Chris Funderburk Dr. Anna Steve

Dr. Steve is a highly qualified Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon specializing in breast procedures. She shares the ethos of Dr. Neinstein and Dr. Funderburk of a burning desire for constant learning and improvement. Dr. Steve generously shares knowledge and understands the hearts and minds of young mothers.

Dr. Steve grew up in a town in Saskatchewan, Canada with a population of 600. As a small-town girl with small-town roots, Dr. Steve learned at an early age to prioritize personal discipline and serving others.

Dr. Steve has contributed to several medical journal articles, concentrating on plastic and reconstructive surgery. Most recently, Dr. Steve published "Prospective Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial Comparing Early Protected Movement and Splinting for Fifth Metacarpal Neck Fracture" and "You Helped Create This Help Me Now: A Qualitative Analysis of Patients' Concerns about Breast Implants and a Proposed Strategy to Moving Forward," respectively in May 2021 and January 2021.

Additionally, Dr. Steve has published several articles in the PRS Resident Chronicles, the award-winning official blog resident blog of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

In 2018, Dr. Steve's research team at the University of Calgary collaborated with the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) to publish "Best Practice Guidelines for the Use of Smartphones and Smart-Devices for Clinical Photography," a set of guidelines for digital professionalism in plastic surgery. The guidelines are available on the CMA's PolicyBase.

Dr. Steve completed her medical residency at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Manitoba. She then completed a fellowship at the University of Calgary in Calgary, Alberta, where she specialized in plastic and reconstructive surgery, hand surgery, and microsurgery. After relocating to New York City, Dr. Steve spent two years receiving subspecialty plastic surgery training at New York University, where she specialized in microsurgery and breast reconstruction surgery.

Dr. Neinstein has created a culture at Neinstein Plastic Surgery of lifelong learners with dynamic diversity. He is confident that Dr. Steve will bring her attention to detail and affinity for elegant breast surgery to the staff. Dr. Steve resides in New York City with her husband and two children.

Contact:

Mitch Leff

9172435543

[email protected]

SOURCE Neinstein Plastic Surgery