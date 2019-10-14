Dr. Sara Malagold's New Book As My Grandmother Used To Say: Crazier Than A Goat Is A True Guide To Achieve Peace And Emotional Happiness In Daily Life

Dr. Sara speaks four languages perfectly: Hebrew, English, French, and of course, her mother tongue, Spanish. Her different degrees helped her to become a professor at different universities and a researcher for various pharmaceutical companies.

As My Grandmother Used to Say: Crazier than a Goat has a simple and enlightening message. We all have a unique and powerful force that can guide us positively in the development of our potential. But that energy often seems asleep, dull, and wasted. We live rooted in unquestionable conventions, full of fears, myths, irrational mandates, impositions instead of explanations or manipulations instead of negotiations.

The pathology disguised as camaraderie and negativity seizing our vulnerability causes us to gradually stop laughing, moving, and even dreaming.

This book uses a simple metaphorical resource such as the behavior of a goat to describe that much-deserved happiness in human beings because goats appear to have a "crazy" life to the incomprehensible eye of others. They jump and jump and happily satisfy their desires and needs.

We should all be clear about our own needs, desires, and concerns and learn to bring down the ghost of the unreal to unleash our true capacity. As My Grandmother Used to Say: Crazier than a Goat will make you laugh, cry, reflect, and identify. Most importantly, it will make you wake up to your fantastic personal goat.

Dr. Malagold concludes, "You always have to dream. Never stop doing it. Moving on is what will make you feel alive, even if people don't understand you and think that you are crazier than a goat because maybe that madness is what will heal your soul."

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, Dr. Sara Malagold's wonderful book As My Grandmother used to Say: Crazier than a Goat brings us a wonderful compendium of teachings. The doctor speaks to us clearly and directly from her heart, inspired by her own experiences, and says she is willing to help the one who comes behind, encouraging women and men who, like her, seek to achieve their goals.

