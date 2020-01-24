Dr. Seth Resnick, AdvantageCare Physicians' Chair of Psychiatry, Named Distinguished Fellow by American Psychiatric Association

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Seth Resnick, Chair of the Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Department for AdvantageCare Physicians, has been named a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) for his significant contributions to the psychiatric field.

Distinguished Fellow is the highest membership honor the APA bestows upon members and is awarded to outstanding psychiatrists who have made significant contributions to the psychiatric profession in at least five of the following areas: administration, teaching, scientific and scholarly publications, volunteering, community involvement, and clinical excellence.

Dr. Resnick is the founding chair of the Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Department at AdvantageCare Physicians, one of New York's largest primary and specialty care practices, with 37 medical offices in New York City and Long Island. He is responsible for overseeing the implementation and expansion of AdvantageCare Physicians' behavioral health program and establishing collaborative care practice models.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the APA as well as my peers," said Resnick. "I look forward to helping more patients and communities access the mental and behavioral health care and resources they need."

After graduating Cum Laude from Williams College with a Bachelor of Arts in English, Resnick attended Mount Sinai School of Medicine, where he received a Distinction in Research and participated in the Humanities and Medicine Program. He completed his residency in Psychiatry at New York University/Bellevue and pursued a fellowship in Pain and Palliative Care at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, where he is one of the few psychiatrists to have completed the program in its history.

"Dr. Resnick is an excellent clinician, administrator, teacher, and leader," said Dr. Navarra Rodriguez, President and Chief Medical Officer of AdvantageCare Physicians. "His work has made lasting contributions to the study of psychiatry and we congratulate him for receiving high honors from the APA."

Dr. Resnick is board-certified and maintains a clinical practice and expertise in General Psychiatry, as well as Pain Medicine, Palliative Medicine, and Addiction Medicine. He is a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at New York University School of Medicine and previously served as the Chief of General Medical Psychiatric Services at Lenox Hill Hospital.

