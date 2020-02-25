Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children's Books Announce New Initiatives to Celebrate Dr. Seuss's Birthday

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year on March 2, Dr. Seuss's birthday, millions of educators, booksellers, parents, and children across the nation participate in a celebration of reading and literacy. To commemorate Dr. Seuss's birthday in 2020, leading global children's entertainment company Dr. Seuss Enterprises, together with Random House Children's Books, the publishing home of Dr. Seuss books, is introducing new ways to honor the genius behind Dr. Seuss's beloved characters and books through a variety of events, merchandise, partnerships, and more.

"This annual holiday celebrates how Dr. Seuss books and characters infuse learning with fun, while also giving people of all ages an opportunity to express their love of the Dr. Seuss brand in creative and new ways," said Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. "Dr. Seuss's birthday is a great time to celebrate reading and literacy by taking a moment out of your day to read to a child."

"There is no better time to celebrate a love of books and reading than on Dr. Seuss's birthday," says Mallory Loehr, SVP & publisher, Random House Books for Young Readers Group. "We are always thrilled to be a part of the festivities that surround this day and are proud to be the publisher of Dr. Seuss's unforgettable stories that generations of readers continue to enjoy."

Here's how fans everywhere can celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday:

Target, Barnes & Noble, Party City, buybuy BABY, and independent bookstores across the country will be hosting Dr. Seuss reading events leading up to the birthday. Events at Target, Barnes & Noble, Party City, and buybuy BABY will be hosted in stores on Saturday, February 29 .

. Meet the Cat!, a 16-stop Cat in the Hat Costume Tour, will be taking place in late February/early March, making stops at bookstores across the country. For more information, visit Seussville.com/news-events/.

In collaboration with renowned creative innovation studio Sugar Creative, Dr. Seuss Enterprises will launch the first in a series of augmented reality (AR) apps set to enhance the way children learn to read. The first app in the series is Dr. Seuss's ABC – An Amazing AR Alphabet!, based on the bestselling book Dr. Seuss's ABC , and will allow children to learn their ABC's in a fun, engaging, and unexpected way.

, and will allow children to learn their ABC's in a fun, engaging, and unexpected way. The 3rd annual Dr. Seuss Word Challenge will track the number of books being read by kids across the country! Parents, caregivers, and educators can submit the number of Dr. Seuss books their child has read during the sweepstakes week by visiting DrSeussChallenge.com. Daily prizes, as well as a grand prize, will be awarded. The sweepstakes kicks off on March 2 and runs through March 6 .

and runs through . Several of Dr. Seuss Enterprises' leading licensee partners will be launching limited edition Seussian product lines in honor of the birthday that feature beloved characters and Dr. Seuss's original artwork. This includes:

A line of whimsical baby and toddler apparel (Target/Target.com)



Costumes and accessories available on Elope.com



A full line of Dr. Seuss classroom décor from Eureka School



Ornate figurines from JimShore.com



A plethora of party supplies and decorations with Oriental Trading



Adorable Hanna Andersson kid and toddler pajamas and apparel

kid and toddler pajamas and apparel

A new collection of socks, t-shirts, and underwear by Stance

