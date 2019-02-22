Dr. Seuss Enterprises Invites Fans to Celebrate Iconic Author's 115th Birthday by Reading with a Child

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, March 2, children and children at heart will celebrate the 115th birthday of the legendary Theodor Seuss Geisel and honor his iconic vision to fuel the power of imagination, learning and literacy through the amazing world of Dr. Seuss. As caretakers of the Dr. Seuss legacy and a global leader in educational entertainment, Dr. Seuss Enterprises invites fans to join a nationwide celebration of Dr. Seuss through a variety of reading events as well as the launch of a new mobile game.

"Each year on Ted's birthday, we celebrate the genius behind Dr. Seuss's beloved characters and books," said Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. "Although he is no longer with us, his legacy lives on in the pages of hundreds of Dr. Seuss books, and you can help to celebrate his birthday by taking a moment out of your day to read to a child."

Here's how fans everywhere can celebrate Dr. Seuss's Birthday:

In partnership with leading publisher Random House, Target stores nationwide will host in-store reading events on Saturday, March 2. Shoppers will enjoy readings of "What Pet Should I Get?" every half hour. Guests will also be invited to participate in fun Dr. Seuss-themed activities, such as games and giveaways. To locate participating Target stores near you, visit the event store finder online.

Carnival Cruise Line will host a fleetwide celebration on March 2, inviting children and the young at heart aboard to participate in a special reading of Dr. Seuss's "Happy Birthday to You!" and enjoy themed treats. As part of Carnival's fleetwide "Seuss at Sea" program, young guests may also write a personal birthday wish and, in the joyful spirit of Dr. Seuss, Carnival will grant 115 wishes across its 26 ships.

In tribute to Dr. Seuss and his classic "Happy Birthday to You!", the newly minted Dr. Seuss Studios, a creation by Dr. Seuss Enterprises, will launch the first in a series of mobile games. Come fly with B.B., the Birthday Bird, in B.B. Takes Flight. Tap and flap your way through colorful lands that take you to a Seussian world of wonder! Skillfully guide B.B. over, under, and through endless obstacles as you add up points to win coveted trophies and high-score bragging rights. The game will be available next month for iOS and Android.

For people who want to commemorate the birthday with little ones at home, here are some of Dr. Seuss Enterprises' favorite tips for reading with a child:

Pick a comfortable spot to read in – one with plenty of light.

to read in – one with plenty of light. Make it a routine . Whether right before breakfast or just before bed, set aside a special time every day.

. Whether right before breakfast or just before bed, set aside a special time every day. Give lots of encouragement! Read the words aloud to your child, point to the pictures, say the words together. Laugh with your child!

Read the words aloud to your child, point to the pictures, say the words together. Laugh with your child! It's never too early. Reading is a bonding activity for you and your new baby. Introduce reading in the very beginning, keep books in the nursery, and have books out for the baby to see!

For more information on Dr. Seuss Enterprises or to learn more about retailer events near you, visit seussville.com.

About Dr. Seuss

Theodor Seuss Geisel is quite simply the most beloved children's book author of all time. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 1984, three Academy Awards, two Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and three Caldecott Honors, Geisel wrote and illustrated 45 books for children. Hundreds of millions of copies have found their way into homes and hearts around the world. While Geisel died on September 24, 1991, Dr. Seuss lives on, inspiring generations of children of all ages to explore the joys of reading. For more information about Dr. Seuss and his works, visit seussville.com .

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading children's entertainment company committed to caretaking Theodor Seuss Geisel's (Dr. Seuss's) legacy, ensuring that each generation can experience the amazing world of Dr. Seuss. Established in 1993 and based in San Diego, CA, the company's global portfolio complements the roster of iconic Dr. Seuss books, and includes films, TV shows, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise and other strategic partnerships. Ted Geisel once said he never wanted to license his character to anyone who would "round out the edges" – a guiding principle at Dr. Seuss Enterprises. For more information about Dr. Seuss and his works, visit seussville.com .

