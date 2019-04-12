Dr. Shaoqing Lai Announces Latest Research on Gastric Cancer

The biomedical model makes great contribution in determining the causes of infectious diseases, but the biomedical model is difficult to solve multiple causes and mental and physical diseases. The biomedical model believes the disease process is that nosogenesis damages body's organ, tissue, cell, and molecule, and changes of those structure result functional changes that show clinical symptoms. The development of the lesion determines the process of disease. Medical model has changed from biomedical model to psychosocial biomedical model, because that the biomedical model cannot fully and completely understand the laws of life and disease processes. The psychosocial biomedical model believes nosogenesis includes physical, chemical, and biological factors that directly harm the body, and the stress factors disturbing homeostasis. The state of homeostasis determines the process and the ending of disease. The lesion is the dynamic change process of injury and repair. The key of treatment is to restore the balance of homeostasis.

The biomedical model ignores many important phenomena of cancer and cannot understand cancer diseases fully and objectively. But scientists are obsessed with the biomedical model and believe that cancer cells are the real killer of cancer disease, killing cancer cells is right way to treat cancer disease. Hence, cancer patients suffer too much misery. Cancer patients are in the dark era of medical history, Let us hope Lai's work can be helpful to explore a new way to conquer cancer.

Lai's findings have shown that all manifestations of gastric cancer are closely related to parietal cell damage. Gastric cancer is a malignant tumour originating from gastric mucosa epithelium. It was observed that the morbidity and mortality of gastric cancer held second place in malignant neoplasm in China. Furthermore, the association of gastric cancer was found to be with diet, depression and Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) et al. Lai's research shows that H.pylori infection could reduce acid reflux, but H.pylori was not probiotics. He observed that H.pylori damaged the parietal cells directly and indirectly which led to an increased risk of gastric cancer. In addition to the above, Lai concluded that carcinogenesis of gastric cardiac cancer and distal gastric cancer was the same. His research also showed that the mucosa could be easily damaged by coarse food. According to him, the damage could act as a tumour promoter to promote tumour growth. Lai noticed that the people of northwest China were accustomed to eating baked pasta, and the people in east China preferred baked corn. Lai has brought the food habits to light in his work because according to him the dietary habit could be one of the causes for the different location of gastric cancer in different area people.

