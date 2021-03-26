Dr. Sheffield's Named Official Toothpaste Of The Boston Red Sox

NEW LONDON, Conn., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New London, Connecticut-based Dr. Sheffield's Certified Natural Toothpaste has been named the "Official Toothpaste of the Boston Red Sox" for the 2021 baseball season, it was announced today. The Dr. Sheffield's-Red Sox sponsorship package includes exclusive naming rights, fixed Fenway Park Center Field signage for the 2021 season, Home Plate signage for select home games, digital and email marketing, as well as in-stadium promotional and sampling opportunities (subject to current health and safety guidelines).

"We can't think of a more perfect fit for Dr. Sheffield's than the Red Sox; two authentic New England brands that were firsts in their field," said Jeffrey Davis, President & Chief Executive Officer at Sheffield Pharmaceuticals. "Dr. Sheffield's is the originator of toothpaste and was the first to put it in a tube, and the Red Sox were one of the 8 original baseball teams in the American League. We look forward to pairing with this iconic brand this season to bring smiles to fans everywhere, " Davis added.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Sheffield's to the Red Sox family," said Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson. "We love to partner with New England brands who share our connection to the region and look forward to working with Dr. Sheffield's throughout the 2021 season."

The full line of nine flavors of Dr. Sheffield's Certified Natural Toothpastes are certified according to the strict standards of the Natural Products Association and contain no fluoride, GMOs, synthetic detergents or foaming agents, and no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners. Dr. Sheffield's Naturals is also certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny, signifying no animal testing at any stage of product development.

About Dr. Sheffield's Certified Natural Toothpaste

Dr. Sheffield's Naturals is a new line of toothpaste made from an age-old recipe reminiscent of simpler times. In the mid- 1870s, Dr. Washington W. Sheffield, a respected dentist from New London, Connecticut, invented a 'creme dentrifice' for his patients, replacing the unsavory powders of the time. He put it in a tube, and the rest is history. Over 160 years later, Sheffield is back and harsh synthetics are out. Sheffield's timeless formulas are still free of fluoride, synthetic detergents and foaming agents, GMOs and artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners - and actually taste good!

Dr. Sheffield's Naturals can be found at CVS, Amazon.com, Rite Aid, Walgreens and Bed, Bath & Beyond stores throughout New England. For more information, visit www.drsheffieldsnaturals.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

