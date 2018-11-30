MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sonia Hylton, B.Sc., RN, Pharm.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Coaching in recognition of her role as CEO of Personal Development Co.

Providing empowerment through education and coaching, Personal Development Co. specializes in offering their clients transformative strategies to further improve their true potential.

For more than twenty five years, Dr. Sonya Hylton has worked in the healthcare industry as a Registered Nurse and Pharmacist. With over twenty eight years of combined experience in her field, Dr. Hylton has served 11 months in her current position as CEO of Personal Development. Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Hylton has become a trusted name in the coaching profession. One of Dr. Hylton's goals is to create success programs for schools that focus on the individual's inner power and the Laws of the Universe.

While pursuing her educational endeavors, Dr. Hylton attended Nova Southeastern University where she earned her Doctor of Pharmacy at the Proctor Gallagher Institute.



In recognition of her professional accolades, Dr. Hylton was the 2017-2018 recipient of the National Association of Women VIP Woman of the Year Circle. In addition, Dr. Hylton is a candidate for CTFA Pharm.D. at Nova Southeastern University.



To further enhance her professional development, Dr. Hylton is a distinguished fellow of several prominent organizations including the Jamaican Women of Florida, Inc., and serving as Vice President of Bethany Past Student's Association, USA, Inc. Founder of Life Potential Global as well as a personal growth and transformation coach in collaboration with the Proctor Gallagher Institute, Dr. Hylton is revere for her outstanding accomplishments.



When she is not working, Dr. Hylton enjoys spending quality time with family, physical activity, music, and enjoying her circle of friends.



Dr. Hylton dedicates this recognition to her mentor and friend, Bob Proctor and her son Richard St. Andrew Hylton.



For more information, please visit http://www.sonyahylton.com/

