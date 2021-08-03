Dr. Stephen Canis Joins Progressive Dental Concepts as Chief Dental Officer

CAMP HILL, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Dental Concepts, LLC, the largest locally owned and community-focused general dentistry group serving Central Pennsylvania, today announced that Stephen Canis, DMD, CDC, has been named Chief Dental Officer for the organization.

Most recently, Dr. Canis served as National Dental Director for United Concordia Dental/Highmark where he was a dental advisor and clinical consultant to dentists nationwide. He helped lead the organization's quality assurance and clinical review process. Previously, Dr. Canis was an independent dentist practitioner in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Commenting on the appointment, Chief Operating Officer Dr. Charles J. Foer said, "Dr. Canis brings a broad base of strategic expertise to Progressive Dental Concepts in the clinical, operational and regulatory aspects of the dental industry. We look forward to working with him to support our practices and deliver excellent patient care in the most efficient manner possible. His exemplary reputation and the depth of his relationships with fellow dentists in Pennsylvania and beyond will also be invaluable as we continue to grow our network of providers."

Dr. Canis said, "Progressive Dental Concepts is the fastest growing group in Central Pennsylvania. I am excited about the opportunity to continue this growth, add value and ensure operational efficiency throughout the organization."

Canis completed his undergraduate degree at Brandeis University followed by dental school at the University of Pennsylvania. He and his wife raised their family in Central Pennsylvania and continue to reside in the area.

About Progressive Dental Concepts

Owned and operated by and for dentists with member practices in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Harrisburg, Hershey, Marysville, New Cumberland, Palmyra, Shiremanstown and York, Progressive Dental Concepts is a community-focused dental support group dedicated to the growth, values, and lifestyle of dental professionals, advancing practices through educational, business management, marketing and other essential support tools. By creating efficiencies and adding value on the clinical, administrative and operational sides through innovative technology and best-in-class customer service, Progressive Dental Concepts empowers practitioners to focus on their core reasons for choosing dentistry: delivering comprehensive, high-quality oral health care with an exceptional patient experience. For photo, video, or interview opportunities, contact Helen Marsteller at [email protected] or 717-891-0651. For general information about Progressive Dental Concepts, visit progressivedentalconcepts.com.

