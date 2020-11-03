Dr. Steven Cyr Launches Comprehensive Nutrition Line

"I believe strongly in preventative medicine, nutrition, exercise, and using good body mechanics when working out, which is a very important part of the prevention of injury. I am a life-long bodybuilder and fitness enthusiast. I played collegiate football, and now at 49 years old, have consistently strived to maintain my physical fitness," states Dr. Cyr. "My nutrition/supplement line, CYRx MD Nutrition, focuses on the ability to address our health from within the body," he added.

LeAnn Cyr, CEO of CYRx MD explains that, "Dr. Cyr wants to equip people with a true understanding of how to maintain their youth and function from a scientific perspective but also tapping into his vast knowledge of nutrition, fitness, and exercise."

In developing CYRxMD Nutrition, the focus was on supplements that were not only effective but also formulated to exacting standards. For example, the protein is formulated with Prohydrolase to increase efficient uptake and processing by the body.

CYRx MD wellness products are not just about the way you look; they focus on being internally healthy. One of the keys to health is to supplement a whole food diet with the right nutrients to ensure optimal cellular function internally. This is the key to a long life and optimal physical function, according to Dr. Cyr.

Dr. Cyr's expertise and skills have earned top recognitions including being named a Texas Super Doctor, America's Top 10 Orthopaedic surgeons, and Castle Connelly Top Spine Surgeon multiple years. His patient testimonials are proof of his compassion, superior care, and his drive for excellence and quality. His training and character keep him at the leading edge with outcomes rarely seen in the delicate field of spine surgery.

For more information on Dr. Cyr's CYRx MD Nutrition line, please visit www.cyrmdnutrition.com.

