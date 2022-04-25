DR. STEVEN GUNDRY'S NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLING BOOK THE PLANT PARADOX CELEBRATES 5TH ANNIVERSARY

"Every single day I hear stories from people about how they tried countless diets and saw umpteen physicians, only to find that nothing worked to help them feel better, until they read my book and followed my program," says Dr. Gundry. "It's hearing these incredible health transformations that keeps me inspired; seeing patients seven days a week and sharing any new morsel of information to help as many people as possible reclaim their health and die young at a ripe old age."

In The Plant Paradox , Steven Gundry MD reveals that gluten is just one type of lectin, a class of potentially harmful plant proteins. Lectins are found not only in most grains like wheat but also in the gluten-free foods most of us commonly regard as healthy, including nightshade vegetables, non-pressure cooked beans, peanuts and cashews, and conventional meat and dairy products. These proteins, which are found in the hulls, grains, skins, rinds, and leaves of plants, are manufactured by plants to protect themselves from predators (including humans). Once ingested, they can unleash a kind of "chemical warfare" in our bodies, causing certain reactions like "leaky gut" that can lead to weight gain and serious health issues.

Since its release, The Plant Paradox—published by Harper Wave — has allowed millions of readers around the world access to this program, including Dr. Gundry's Yes and No food list , which was once only available at his waitlist-only clinics. The Plant Paradox diet has also sparked the terms "lectin free" and "plant paradox" to go viral across global platforms, inspiring new hashtags, community support groups, social supper clubs, and more. Based on these "hidden in plain sight", cutting-edge findings in each new book, Dr. Gundry continues to be in the media spotlight, interviewed by innumerable top-tier outlets including Goop, New York Times, Morning Joe and many more.

Plant Paradox Reviews

From the thousands of 5-star positive Plant Paradox reviews on Amazon and other platforms, here are just a few of the lives changed from the revolutionary, science-backed information Dr Gundry revealed:

"Plant Paradox has changed my life. There is still work to do but I'm really grateful to Dr. Gundry."* - Kara R, April 20, 2022

"I've read a lot of harsh reviews about Dr. Gundry's Plant Paradox and I'm glad I ignored it and read it for myself. Totally works and changed my life. Seriously!*, Sydney, March 28, 2022

"Having been on the Plant Paradox journey for over the last 3 years I can say it has completely transformed my life for the better. I am energized with helping others into this lifestyle."* - John D, September 15, 2021

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

About Steven Gundry MD

Steven Gundry MD is one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, medical device inventor and regenerative medicine pioneer. He has spent the last two decades studying the microbiome and autoimmune diseases, and helps patients use diet and nutrition, instead of surgery, to remedy health issues. He is the host of the top-rated health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and medical director of The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He is the author of four New York Times bestselling books including The Plant Paradox Cookbook , The Plant Paradox Quick and Easy, and The Longevity Paradox . National bestsellers include his first nutrition-based book, Dr. Gundry Diet Evolution, The Energy Paradox and his latest, Unlocking the Keto Code , which offers a revolutionary take on the keto diet debunking common myths and shows readers how to achieve optimal wellbeing by a mechanism called mitochondrial uncoupling. To learn more about Dr. Gundry's work, visit www.drgundry.com , the Dr Gundry YouTube channel , or @drstevengundry on Instagram.

