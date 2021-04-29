Dr. Steven Hatfill: Pandemic Report

OCALA, Fla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Steven Hatfill, M.Med was called to the White House in the early days of the pandemic. During his 13-month tenure in the West Wing as advisor to the Trump administration, Dr. Hatfill had a front row seat to the destruction of the National Pandemic Plan at the hands of career bureaucrats resulting in the deaths of countless Americans.

This week, Dr. Hatfill in conjunction with PCEN Media Inc, will release his latest article:

" How a Single Point of Failure Destroyed the National Pandemic Plan " which exposes the petty political machinations of small minds and oversized egos.

The full article may be viewed and downloaded via the web: drstevenhatfill.com

Dr. Steven Hatfill is a specialist physician and a virologist with a military background and separate master's degrees in microbial genetics, radiation biochemistry, and experimental pathology.

PCEN Media Inc. owns and operates over 100 broadcast networks viewed in 140+ countries.

PCEN Media Inc. is a subsidiary of PCEN Holdings Inc. The company owns and operates MYTVTOGO, an OTT platform with 70 networks (including the Planet Cannabis Entertainment Network), viewed in 60+ countries. Please visit https://pcenmedia.com/ for more information.

SOURCE PCEN Media Inc.

