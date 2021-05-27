Dr. Steven Hatfill: Pandemic Report Single Point Failure II

OCALA, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Called to the White House in the early days of the pandemic as an outside advisor to the Executive Office of the President, DR. STEVEN HATFILL witnessed the destruction of the National Pandemic Plan.

In the continuation of his article SINGLE POINT OF FAILURE (pub. 28 April 2021; PCEN MEDIA INC.) Dr. Hatfill follows the science and highlights the positive results of the Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for the treatment of COVID-19, and the subsequent efforts to discredit it.

Dr. Steven Hatfill

The full article may be viewed and downloaded NOW via the web: drstevenhatfill.com

­­­­Dr. Steven Hatfill is a specialist physician and a virologist with a military background and separate master's degrees in microbial genetics, radiation biochemistry, and experimental pathology and the author of the prophetic book "Three Seconds Until Midnight."

