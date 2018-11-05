Dr. Steven Victor and ReGen Medical Will Be Returning to Dubai Feb 24-March 2

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Steven Victor and ReGen Medical are returning to the Emirates Hospital Jumeriah Dubai to do stem cell consultations and stem cell treatment for autism and other unmet clinical diseases in addition to beauty from Sunday, Feb. 24 to March 2.

Steven Victor MD, ReGen Medical said, "We are pleased to be returning to Dubai to continue our Stem Cell Therapy on patients at the Emirates Hospital Jumeriah and look forward to continuing our work on autism as well as other diseases such as joint problems, dementia and of course anti-aging. This type of therapy is going to change the autism world and help the patients as well as the parents and educators."

Stromal vascular fraction cellular (SVFC) therapy, better known as stem cell therapy, is a rapidly expanding set of innovative medical technologies that restore cellular function by enabling the body to repair, replace and regenerate damaged, aging or diseased cells, tissues and organs. The minimally invasive, proprietary procedure, which has been proven to be 100 percent safe, utilizes a patient's own stromal vascular fraction cells (stem cells) from the blood vessels in adipose or fat tissue to significantly boost success rates for patient outcomes in a wide variety of conditions. In addition, there is a vast population interested in stem cell cosmetic procedures, as well as generalized anti-aging rejuvenation.

ReGen at Emirates Hospital is certified for the medical tourism market and will operate under U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) standards. ReGen will boast an international staff of physicians who are board-certified or board-eligible and experienced in administering the leading cellular therapies available to treat a variety of conditions. The staff will be led by board-certified physician and ReGen Medical PC, Founder Dr. Steven Victor who has treated numerous patients for rejuvenation, anti-aging, and diseases with unmet clinical needs.

The technology is licensed from New Direction Biosciences. Dr. Victor has now treated six children with autism in Dubai; for more information, go to https://www.dropbox.com/s/zu907zzqpxhd5dz/Autism%20ReGen.pptx?dl=0.

